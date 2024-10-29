ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Know The Auspicious Timings For Purchasing Gold, Silver, And More

The Diwali festive season has officially begun today with the celebration of Dhanteras. Traditionally, people celebrate this auspicious day by purchasing items made of gold, silver, or other symbolic objects believed to bring prosperity, success, and protection from negativity.

Since Dhanteras is being celebrated today, it’s best to make purchases during the "Shubh Muhurat" (auspicious timing).

When is the Best Time to Buy Gold or Silver Today?

This year, Dhanteras brings several auspicious timings, according to the 'panchang' (Hindu calendar), for making purchases and performing Dhanteras Puja. The "Trayodashi Yog," "Vrishabha Kaal," and "Pradosh Kaal" periods are all favourable times. You can choose any of these timings based on your convenience:

Pradosh Kaal: 05: 55 PM and 08:21PM