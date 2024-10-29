Dhanteras 2024: Know The Auspicious Timings For Purchasing Gold, Silver, And More

The Diwali festive season has officially begun today with the celebration of Dhanteras. Traditionally, people celebrate this auspicious day by purchasing items made of gold, silver, or other symbolic objects believed to bring prosperity, success, and protection from negativity.
Since Dhanteras is being celebrated today, it’s best to make purchases during the "Shubh Muhurat" (auspicious timing).
When is the Best Time to Buy Gold or Silver Today?
This year, Dhanteras brings several auspicious timings, according to the 'panchang' (Hindu calendar), for making purchases and performing Dhanteras Puja. The "Trayodashi Yog," "Vrishabha Kaal," and "Pradosh Kaal" periods are all favourable times. You can choose any of these timings based on your convenience:
Pradosh Kaal: 05: 55 PM and 08:21PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 06:57 PM to 8:21 PM
Trayodashi Yog: from 10:31 AM on October 29 to 1:15 PM on October 30, 2024.
City-Wise Shubh Muhurat for Purchasing on Dhanteras:
- 06:45 PM to 08:15 PM - Hyderabad
- 06:31 PM to 08:13 PM - New Delhi
- 06:44 PM to 08:11 PM - Chennai
- 06:40 PM to 08:20 PM - Jaipur
- 07:01 PM to 08:33 PM Pune
- 06:32 PM to 08:14 PM - Gurgaon
- 05:57 PM to 07:33 PM - Kolkata
- 07:04 PM to 08:37 PM - Mumbai
- 06:55 PM to 08:22 PM - Bengaluru
- 06:29 PM to 08:13 PM - Chandigarh
- 06:59 PM to 08:35 PM - Ahmedabad
- 06:31 PM to 08:12 PM - Noida
What to Buy on Dhanteras?
On Dhanteras, items like copper, brass, silver, and silver utensils, often filled with food or water upon entering the home, are ideal purchases. Clay or metal idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh are also considered highly auspicious. While some choose to shop for electronics, gold remains the most cherished, symbolising permanence and radiance. Traditionally, newly bought gold is incorporated into the Diwali Puja, adding a touch of prosperity to the festivities.