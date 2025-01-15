Devotees Shower Plaudits On CM Yogi, Administration For Arrangements

Prayagraj: This Maha Kumbh has breached its previous version in terms of devotee count as about 1.68 crore pilgrims took the holy dip and the number nearly doubled to 3.5 crore on Makar Sankranti with the inaugural Shahi Snan or royal bath. The flow of devotees continued on Wednesday.
The arrangements by the state government have been appreciated by all and sundry with devotees showering plaudits on Chief Minister Yogi Aditanath and the administration.
A team of 15 women pilgrims from Aligarh said the arrangements were excellent as a segregated place has been arranged for women bathing.
Surendra Singh from Bihar said although the water was quite cold, the holy bath was enjoyable as he was completely imbued with spiritual fervour.
As the second Shahi Snan, considered the biggest bathing festival, is scheduled to take place on January 29 on the day of Mauni Amavasya, it is expected that the number of devotees will create another record.
The third royal bath will take place on Vasant Panchami on February 3, when all akharas will dismantle their camps on the Kumbh premises.
Another bath will also take place on February 12, on the day of Maghi Purnima, when the Kalpvasis (those who live by the confluence practising austerity for a month) will complete the monthlong penance and start returning home.
The penultimate royal bath will take place on February 26, on the day of Mahashivratri, bringing down the curtain on the biggest religious milieu.
Also Read: