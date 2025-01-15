ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Devotees Shower Plaudits On CM Yogi, Administration For Arrangements

Flower petals being showered on devotees during the Maha Kumbh 2025 ( ANI )

Prayagraj: This Maha Kumbh has breached its previous version in terms of devotee count as about 1.68 crore pilgrims took the holy dip and the number nearly doubled to 3.5 crore on Makar Sankranti with the inaugural Shahi Snan or royal bath. The flow of devotees continued on Wednesday.

The arrangements by the state government have been appreciated by all and sundry with devotees showering plaudits on Chief Minister Yogi Aditanath and the administration.

A team of 15 women pilgrims from Aligarh said the arrangements were excellent as a segregated place has been arranged for women bathing.

Surendra Singh from Bihar said although the water was quite cold, the holy bath was enjoyable as he was completely imbued with spiritual fervour.