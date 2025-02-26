ETV Bharat / lifestyle

4 Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh Killed As Car Rams Into House In UP's Pratapgarh

Police said that the accident happened due to the high speed of the car and the driver dozing off.

The car that was destroyed in the accident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Pratapgarh: Four devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh were killed when a car the car they travelled lost control and rammed into a house near Rajgarh village in Pratapgarh district on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya National Highway early Wednesday morning, police said.

The passengers in the car were en route to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple after bathing in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. Police said that the accident happened due to the high speed of the car and the driver dozing off.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Singh (25), resident of Madora in Bihar, Abhishek Kumar (24), resident of Chapra in Bihar, Saurabh (26), resident of Raipur in Jharkhand and car driver Abhishek Ojha (30).

According to locals, the car was overspeeding when it slipped from the road and crashed into a nearby house. Hearing the screams people from nearby areas reached the spot. Locals tried to take out the people trapped inside, but the car was so damaged that people could not be taken out. The wall of the house broke due to the collision.

The police reached the spot and after an hour of effort, took out the injured and took them to the hospital where the doctors declared four dead. Five people including the couple sleeping in the house were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the nearby hospital. Police, who reached the spot have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.

TAGGED:

