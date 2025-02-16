ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Devotees Continue To Throng Maha Kumbh; 52.83 Cr Pilgrims Take Holy Dip So Far

An aerial view of the devotees taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj ( ANI )

Mahakumbh Nagar: Despite the conclusion of key bathing festivals, including Amrit Snan and Maghi Purnima, the surge of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh shows no sign of abating and an estimated 1.36 crore devotees had taken a holy dip at the Sangam by 6 pm on Sunday.

According to figures released by the mela administration, the total number of pilgrims who have taken a dip at the Sangam since January 13, when the Maha Kumbh started, has gone past 52.83 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh on Sunday and reviewed traffic-management and other facilities with officials. He requested all devotees arriving in Prayagraj to cooperate in maintaining a smooth traffic flow.