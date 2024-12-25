ETV Bharat / lifestyle

PV Sindhu Stuns In Splendid Sabyasachi And Manish Malhotra Ensembles At Her Grand Wedding Ceremony In Udaipur

The ace badminton player opted for breathtaking creations by Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra for her plush wedding at a resort in Udaipur

Venkata Datta Sai and PV Sindhu got married in Udaipur
Venkata Datta Sai and PV Sindhu got married in Udaipur (Special arrangement)
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu—popularly known as the badminton star PV Sindhu—and Venkata Datta Sai tied the knot in a private yet luxurious ceremony at a luxe resort on a 21-acre private island in Udaipur on December 22. The sports icon tied the knot in a celebration that was nothing short of a fairytale, with her wedding outfits becoming the talk of the town. The three days of celebrations included a sangeet ceremony, haldi, a pellikuthuru, a Bridgeton-inspired mehendi, a varmala, and a wedding ceremony. Each ceremony features elegant décor, colour schemes and attire complementing each other.

While the exotic wedding ceremonies were nothing less than a fairytale, Sindhu’s wedding attire was a masterful amalgamation of tradition and contemporary elegance. It was curated to reflect her vibrant personality and cultural heritage. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning wedding wardrobe.

The traditional bridal look

For the main wedding ceremony, Sindhu chose a rich Kanchivaram silk saree in hues of gold and crimson. The saree featured intricate zari work, a nod to her South Indian roots. She paired it with a heavily embellished blouse that added to the regal look. Her jewelry included temple-inspired gold pieces adorned with rubies and emeralds, perfectly complementing the traditional ensemble.

Reception elegance

At her reception Sindhu chose a contemporary yet elegant lehenga. Designed in pastel shades of blush pink and ivory, the outfit featured intricate embroidery with shimmering sequins. With flowy silhouette and minimalist design, the brideaccessorized the look with diamond jewelry, keeping the overall aesthetic sophisticated.

Mehendi magic

Sindhu’s mehendi ceremony was a colorful affair, and so was her outfit. She donned a vibrant yellow lehenga with mirror work that radiated cheer and festivity. Paired with floral jewelry, the outfit was a perfect blend of comfort and style, allowing her to revel in the joyous pre-wedding celebrations.

Cocktail glamour

For the cocktail party, Sindhu opted for a glamorous gown in deep emerald green. The ensemble featured a structured bodice and a dramatic flare, exuding contemporary charm. A statement diamond necklace completed the look, making her the epitome of modern bridal fashion.

Haldi simplicity

Sindhu kept it simple yet chic for her haldi ceremony, choosing a white and gold saree with subtle embellishments. The minimalistic jewelry and fresh floral accessories added an ethereal touch to her radiant appearance.

