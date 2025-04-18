Fashion Designer Ravi Gupta On How His Label Gargee Designer's Has Been Resonating With Fashionistas

His designs are extremely popular among the elite in Bollywood, not only for their impeccable fits but also the use of colours and structures. Known for his discerning pair of eyes for all things spelling sophistication, designer Ravi Gupta's label Gargee Designer's is on every celebrity’s wish list, right from Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Raj Kumar Rao, to Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee and Abhay Deol. With an eye for detail and craftsmanship, Gupta has redefined menswear by blending classic tailoring with contemporary flair. Bold silhouettes, luxe fabric, and a palette that shifts effortlessly from royal rebellious. Whether it is showcasing his work to some of the world's largest fashion competitions like WOW in New Zealand and Swatch Alternative Fashion Week in London, to storing their pieces at Pernia's Pop Up Shop, and Aza Fashion, Gupta's designs have become the go-to for the modern man who isn't afraid to turn heads with staying rooted in heritage. The elegant couturier, who is also the Director of the brand, takes us through his luxe men's western wear label and more.

What inspired you to start your label, and how would you describe its signature style?

Gargee Designers was a brand developed by my father, Mr Shyam Gupta in 1980. Being from a design and workman background, it was natural that I would be drawn towards the field of fashion. While I studied Design and Technology and worked for high-end international competitions, I always dreamt of executing my family's vision of Gargee Designers. It should cease to be identified with its signature style, bringing in a fresh subject of vintage elegance and drawing from the revolutionary and contemporary. Everything is hand-stitched and crafted using the best textures, amazing details, and flawless cuts. Our brand philosophy is to produce lively pieces that are timely but unique since every piece should narrate a tale by itself.

Designer Ravi Gupta with ensembles by Gargee Design's (ETV Bharat)

Tell us about your latest collection and how you would describe the aesthetic and key elements of this collection.

Our latest collection, Piuomo 2.0, is a men's fashion revolution by infusing classic elegance and modern style in perfect harmony. The collection offers a mix of smart casuals with blazers, bomber jackets, shackets, down vests, and tailored jackets, all diligently made in natural colours to feature sophistication and versatility. Piuomo 2.0 is a lifestyle wardrobe of must-haves for the modern man. Every piece testifies to the quality and creativity of Gargee Designers so that the wearer can make the statement in any environment. The collection style can be described as clean lines, elegant silhouettes and delicate detailing to fit any kind of occasion, ranging from business conferences to parties.

Your designs have been worn by many celebrities—how does that feel?

We have dressed numerous Bollywood stars, it has made me feel incredibly humble and gratified for all the hard work that goes into creating an outfit. It's not for the fame but the satisfaction of knowing that my work reaches out to people who are powerful in the fashion and entertainment industry. It's a tribute to the efforts and the legacy my father and I have created year after year. Our adherence to quality and excellence forced us to rebrand and become involved with such big-budget events and render services to some of the most well-known personalities in the world. We have worked with various Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhay Deol, Raj Kumar Rao, and so forth. It is our pleasure as well as a duty to maintain these levels and challenge ourselves further to deliver more.

Raj Kumar Rao in Gargee's Blazer (ETV Bharat)

Abhay Deol in Gargee's Blazer (ETV Bharat)

Do you approach designing differently when creating pieces for high-profile clients?

No matter who we serve, whether it is a celebrity client or someone just visiting us for the first time, our philosophy is the same: unique, craftsmanship, and quality. We put the detail into client work and strive for excellence. We are all about creating clothing that showcases a person's unique style and shows their personality. However, there are situations where some variables, such as event themes, media coverage, or brand collaborations, come into play in handling celebrity clients. During such moments, we make sure that the designs retain our distinctive artistry while supporting the event and any special demands. This does not alter our fundamental beliefs, that every client needs to have a personal experience and that we are proud to make each piece with the same dedication and passion, be it for a celebrity or an ordinary person.

Would you like to share an anecdote or experience of collaborations with celebrities

Collaborating with Bollywood Celebrities is an extraordinary experience. Every project is another set of challenges and opportunities for creativity. One experience that stays with me is working with Rajkummar Rao on a red carpet-event. He was incredibly compelling wearing the mixed traditional and contemporary suit we designed; he wore the ensemble with such confidence, that they've made a positive impact on me. Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhay Deol still inspire me in their work, I loved it because they held a greater appreciation for high craftsmanship and quality detail, and allowed me to enjoy the creative process more along the way. These style collaborations elevate brand awareness and remind me that style is our index of quality and creativity.

Manoj Bajpayee in Gargee's Shacket (ETV Bharat)

How do you stay inspired and keep up with evolving fashion trends, especially with AI and more focus on sustainability?

Creativity is at the core of our label, and I always find inspiration from the international runways, art, and culture. In fashion, you have to be flexible to stay ahead. Artificial intelligence is changing the way we design and think by speeding up the production process and gathering information and insights about consumer desires. Technology is one important aspect, but sustainability is a critical component of what we do, too. When you are responsible for sourcing, you minimise waste and cycle long-term rather than going for fast fashion, you are demonstrating a true commitment to sustainable fashion. We live in an era where we get to have new-world technology and old-world craftsmanship. We get to grow and remain rooted at the same time.

What can we expect from your brand in the future? Are there any exciting projects coming up

The key to the future is to keep creating new collections that put a modern spin on luxury menswear. Eco-friendly collections that unite high-end fashion and sustainable textiles are also being considered, and with many more collaborations, we will reach a wider community worldwide. We just cannot wait to showcase collections that, in this moment of excitement, pay tribute to both tradition and modernity.