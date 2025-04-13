ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Excusive | Fashion Designer Pawan Sachdeva Takes Us Through The Process Of Designing Raghav Chadha's Wedding Wear

Renowned American fashion designer Rachel Zoe once said, "Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak." And there's no doubt that every designer across the world tries to capture that essence in their work–leaving that quintessential identity of their own in each garment they create. This time, we are talking to celebrity designer Pawan Sachdeva, who beautifully captures the essence of exuding his style without having to explain it. His creations speak volumes through their subtle sophistication and contemporary flair. He seamlessly blends functionality with elegance. Moreover, the designer has carved a niche for himself in the ever-evolving competitive industry. It is because he crafted designs that are stylish yet express individuality. Whether it is sartorial menswear or athleisure with an urban edge, every piece by Sachdeva has a story to tell.

Sachdeva redefined Indian menswear and his eponymous label houses his signature style garments–versatile, and confidently minimal. His passion project is also famous among the Tinsel Town celebrities. He has dressed some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul, and the member of Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha for his dreamy wedding with actress Parineeti Chopra. Whether it is a custom-made bandhgala for a film promotion or a sharply tailored blazer for an award night, Sachdeva's designs exude finesse, structure, and statement. Sachdeva recently collaborated with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025. In this candid conversation, the designer opens up about his inspiration behind creating subtle yet stylish silhouettes, evolving fashion, his eye for detailing, and designing for Raghav Chadha's 'D Day' ensemble.

Tell us about your latest collection for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025.

My collection is called “The Dis-Aligned” where I have used several techniques– fabric like leather, peels, denim, and cotton. I have used techniques like washing techniques, washing enzymes, silicon tie dye, etc. All these kinds of techniques in hand paint, brush strokes, spray paints all that and blended in such a way that it's come together as one collection, not about covering each other technique and it’s mixing like one collection and it's turned out so well. It's just not the collection, it is something which is my thought that I want to express. It's something which I will give to the youth, something new, something different, very wearable and very stylish.

What are the key elements you always incorporate into your designs?

When it comes to my designs, the key elements I focus on are fit and comfort above all. Style and strong, thoughtful styling are equally important. I also place a lot of emphasis on fine tailoring—sharp cuts, clean lines, and attention to detail are essential to bringing the entire look together.

How do you see Indian fashion evolving over the next decade?

Indian fashion is evolving rapidly, and over the next decade, I truly believe India will emerge as a global leader in the fashion world. The way our designers are showcasing their work on prestigious international runways—in places like Paris and Milan—is remarkable. Our craftsmanship and creativity are being recognised and appreciated globally, and that recognition is only growing. India is definitely on the right path, and I’m confident that we’re heading toward a future where Indian fashion plays a major role on the world stage.

What’s your take on the rise of streetwear and gender-fluid fashion?