This $39,000 Designer Handbag Looks Like A Plane And Costs More Than An Actual Aircraft, Plus 5 Other Outrageously Expensive Accessories

By all accounts, the Louis Vuitton Airplane Bag is an absolute triumph of design. And by “triumph,” we mean the kind of triumph that causes your bank account to break out. Priced at $39,000 (roughly ₹33 lakh), this carry-on resembles a small plane. It has wings, jet engines, a fuselage, and a cockpit. It looks like what happens when someone takes “travel chic” too seriously after binge-watching Top Gun: Maverick and a fashion show at the same time.

This handbag was designed by Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, whose creativity frequently walked the line between provocative and preposterous. This bag first flapped its wings in the Fall/Winter 2021 collection, and people haven’t stopped gawking since. Ironically, a real 1968 Cessna plane reportedly costs less. This basically means you could be in the air, eating Kerala chips at 3,000 ft, or else you could own a bag that looks like a child's idea of aviation.

5 Absurdly Expensive Novelty Bags

If you thought the Airplane Bag was too expensive, we walk you through the glittering hall of fame that is designer novelty handbags:

1. Chanel Milk Carton Bag (more than $10,000)

Fashioned to resemble a 1950s-style milk carton, complete with a faux nutrition label and a silver chain strap.

2. Judith Leiber Hot Dog Clutch ($5,800)

A bedazzled hot dog in a bun. Rhinestones for the ketchup, mustard, and everything in between.

3. Moschino Teddy Bear Bag ($3,300)

Fashion or plush toy? You decide. With Moschino, the line between childhood and couture has never been blurrier. Also doubles up as a pillow if your Uber driver takes a wrong turn into a traffic jam.

4. Olympia Le-Tan Book Clutches ($2,000–$4,000)

Designed to look like vintage novels, these bags are ideal for anyone who wants to project literary superiority while actually carrying lip gloss and an iPhone.

5. Balenciaga Trash Bag ($1,790)

Yes, Balenciaga made a literal trash bag out of calfskin leather and dared to sell it at designer prices. It’s black, crinkly, and gives off strong “Hefty meets high fashion” energy.

Why Do These Bags Exist?

That’s like asking why people eat gold-dusted sushi or why Jeff Bezos went to space. Because they can. In the fashion world, novelty is currency. Irony is sold at a premium. In the case of the Airplane Bag, maybe you’re making a statement about luxury travel, or the absurdity of it all, or maybe you just really liked LEGO planes as a kid. It’s the bag equivalent of shouting YOLO.