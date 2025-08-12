ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Design Democracy 2025 Brings Top Design Brands And Cultural Shows To Hyderabad This September

Design Democracy 2025 will take place from September 5-7 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The festival brings together professionals from architecture, interior design, product design, art, and visual culture, with more than 120 top brands and over 80 speakers over three days of exhibitions, talks, art installations, and special experiences.

Design Democracy 2025 returns with a clear goal: to showcase India's changing design identity to the world. This year's event will show furniture, lighting, flooring, home items, kitchen and bathroom products, decorative accessories, and fine art. It celebrates new ideas that come from traditional craft, culture, and storytelling.

The experience goes beyond design displays – it fills the walkways, walls, and even your plate. This year transforms the venue into a living canvas, with public art installations by Artcafe, Krsna Mehta, Leidenschaft, RM Homes, House of Katachi, Arjun Rathi Design, Cult of Collectibles, Padamkamal Bali Works, The Lune Living, Alfiya, and Varun Goyal, turning every corner into visual storytelling.

The Gourmet Zone lets you taste design in action. Created to celebrate Hyderabad's rich food culture, expect unique cafés, concept kitchens, and craft bars by the city's most creative chefs, making this a true feast for all the senses.

Three Days of Design

The festival will have three main areas: Atelier, Canvas, and Muse. Each area offers a full sensory experience that combines craft, design, art, and culture. You will spot Jaipur Rugs, The Charcoal Project, FAZO Project, Shailesh Rajput, AKFD + Anantaya, Within, Ravish Vohra Homes, Ek Kalakaar, and AMH Singapore.

“Hyderabad's growth, both economic and architectural, makes it the ideal home for a contemporary design forum.” says Shailja Patwari, Co-Founder. “Design is the silent language of beauty. It lifts a place beyond function, into feeling,” says Pallika Sreewastav, Co-Founder. “Design Democracy is a platform created to engage with the design community through showcases, conversations, and collaborations. It is about building connections, between creators, users, and the larger ecosystem,” Arjun Rathi, Co-Founder & Curator

Design Discussion Platform

DD Talks will happen on September 5 & 6, featuring two days of talks, panel discussions, and keynote speeches. More than 80 speakers will discuss important topics shaping India's design future, including climate change solutions, sustainable business models, cultural storytelling, and fair use of space. The talks will cover sustainability, traditional crafts, innovation, and public spaces, led by experts like Reza Kabul, Pavitra Rajaram, Sussanne Khan, Supraja Rao, Chitra Vishwanath, Samuel Barclay, and Akshat Bhatt.

DD Talks is where ideas turn into action and design meets its purpose.