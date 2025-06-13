Delhi University’s New Course For Gen Z Tackles Love, Red Flags, Jealousy and Heartbreak

Love is confusing, especially for today’s young generation who are growing up in the age of Instagram, dating apps, and short videos that show “ideal” relationships in less than a minute. What no one teaches them is what real, respectful, and safe relationships look like.

That’s exactly why Delhi University is introducing a new course called 'Negotiating Intimate Relationships.' Starting from the 2025–26 academic session, students from any stream who’ve cleared Class 12 can take this elective. The course is being launched by the university’s Department of Psychology and will count as a 4-credit subject.

Why Is This Course Needed Now?

Today’s young adults are under a lot of pressure from social media, society, and even from themselves. There’s a constant need to look perfect, be in love, and never show weakness. But behind those filters are real feelings of anxiety, heartbreak, loneliness, and confusion.

In the last few years, India has seen a disturbing rise in crimes where young women are killed by people they were in relationships with. In some of these cases, the attackers said they were in love but it was a love filled with control, obsession, and anger. DU officials said that cases like these, and many others involving breakups turning violent, made them realize that students urgently need emotional education. Most young people don’t grow up learning how to deal with heartbreak, manage jealousy, or walk away from a toxic partner. This course aims to teach how to build a relationship that is respectful, and how to spot the early signs when something feels wrong.

What Will Students Learn?

The course is divided into four main units:

Friendship to Romance: How close friendships can turn into love, and how our social bonds form. What Love Really Means: It explores well-known theories like Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love (yes, a theory about love with a triangle in it). Red Flags to Watch Out For: Students will learn how to spot unhealthy signs like emotional manipulation, jealousy, or even violence. How to Build Healthy Relationships: This includes open communication, setting boundaries, and understanding your own feelings.

Students will watch and discuss movies like Kabir Singh and Titanic, talk about dating apps, and even take quizzes to understand their own relationship style. This course gives students a safe space to talk about those feelings. It encourages honest conversations around topics that usually get ignored, like breakups, controlling partners, or peer pressure around love and sex.

It Could Save Lives

The course is open to all Delhi University undergrads, no matter what subject they’re studying. It will have three lectures and one fun, interactive tutorial every week. It doesn’t just focus on theory. Students will have discussions, group projects, and even analyze their social media patterns to understand how they approach relationships. A DU official said, “This course could help prevent heartbreaks and even violence. It’s about time we start taking emotional health seriously.”