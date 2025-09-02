Delhi Contemporary Art Week Returns With Women, Queer, And Emerging Artists From South Asia

Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) is back for its 8th edition, transforming Bikaner House into a hub for South Asian contemporary art. Six Delhi-based galleries — Blueprint 12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Shrine Empire, and Vadehra Art Gallery — have come together once again to showcase both established masters and fresh contemporary voices. The aim is to celebrate the diversity of artistic practices across the region, from sculptures and paintings to installations and technology-driven works.

Sculptures and New Perspectives

Two special exhibitions accompany this year’s DCAW. The Sculpture Show (designed by Amrita Guha and Joya Nandurdikar of Untitled Design) brings together 15 sculptors from the six galleries. Taqiya Kalam, curated by Priyanshi S., reimagines the gallery space as something closer to a domestic setting, with conceptual works reflecting on how language shapes ideologies and realities.

Exploring Boundaries of Intimacy

Vadehra Art Gallery’s curatorial theme “Intimacy / Ecstasy” looks at how gender, personal history, and emotion shape the way artists understand intimacy. Astha Butail examines the line between the inner self and the outside world. Anju Dodiya stages emotional, theatre-like canvases about self-discovery. Joya Mukerjee Logue draws from heritage and family to view intimacy collectively.

Stories of Exile and Displacement

Exhibit 320 presents Where the Dust Settles, a collection that reflects on forced displacement and the bureaucratic violence that fragments lives. Curator Rasika Kajaria explains that many women carry both memory and responsibility when they migrate, which deepens their vulnerabilities. Sculptures, drawings, and landscapes here highlight identity, memory, and resistance.

Queer and Trans Voices

Blueprint 12’s Mapping the Margin features two powerful queer-focused projects: Aravani Art Project, a collective of trans and cis women, adapts their public murals into canvases that portray queer and trans life in everyday India. Artist JK combines memory, identity, and longing in works that push for inclusivity and fluid communication.

Recurring Motifs and Personal Symbols

Gallery Espace highlights works rooted in recurring visual languages: Shuddhasattwa Basu explores his love for nature. Purvai Rai uses her Glimpse of the Dialogue series to reflect on collective consciousness. Manisha Gera Baswani continues to use feathers as symbols of freedom and craft.

Multiple Narratives of South Asia

Latitude 28’s IN-BETWEEN / BEYOND refuses to be tied to a single theme. Instead, it captures the diverse pulse of South Asia today. Gopa Trivedi uses delicate gouaches to revisit myths. Firi Rehman makes her Delhi debut with works rooted in material memory and dissent. Jayati Bose explores fragile thresholds of womanhood. Ketaki Sarpotdar uses satire to critique politics.

Curator Bhavna Kakar, who co-founded DCAW, also spotlights sculptures: tantric-inspired gateways by Mayur Gupta, feminist material explorations by Hasseena Suresh, and a major new installation by Sudipta Das.

Meanwhile, Shrine Empire’s presence contributes to the layered vision of DCAW — a week where galleries create space for dialogues across mediums, themes, and voices. For years, DCAW has been a platform for women, queer voices, and marginalised artists, making contemporary art less about exclusivity and more about diversity.

Catch DCAW 2025 at Bikaner House, New Delhi, until September 4, 2025.