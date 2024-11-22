ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Three-Day Sufi Music Festival In Dehradun Is For Those Seeking Spiritual Rejuvenation

Bollywood Sufi singer Harshdeep Kaur, Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Pt Ajay Prasanna, Akansha Grover, and Divyansh and Manuraj will be performing

Harshdeep Kaur, Divyansh and Manuraj will be performing at Dehradun music festival
Harshdeep Kaur, Divyansh and Manuraj will be performing at Dehradun music festival (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 4 hours ago

As the chill of winter sets in the picturesque city of Dehradun, it is gearing up for a soul-stirring three-day sufi music festival, Aaroha-musical-wellness retreat. Whether you seek spiritual serenity, a lover of soulful rhythms, or are looking to experience something extraordinary, the music festival has something to offer everyone through an immersive experience of nature, spirituality, and the therapeutic power of music. Expect to witness performances by noted Bollywood Sufi singer Harshdeep Kaur, Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Pt Ajay Prasanna, Classical vocalist Akansha Grover, and Divyansh and Manuraj, known for their fusion music.

Unlike any other musical celebration, this festival offers a unique blend of classical and Sufi music with wellness practices and spiritual insights for healing the mind, body, and spirit by Vaishnavacharya Shree Abhishek Goswami Maharaj, a spiritual practitioner from Vrindavan. Additionally, expect some interactive workshops with spiritual gurus and aura masters offering physical and mental well-being. The festival is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 15, 2024 at Punarnava Wellness Resort in Dehradun.

Anvar Khan Manganiyar
Anvar Khan Manganiyar (ETV Bharat)
Pt Ajay Prasanna and Akansha Grover
Pt Ajay Prasanna and Akansha Grover (ETV Bharat)

“This retreat is a rare opportunity to engage with a spectrum of wellness practices and immerse yourself in soulful music, all carefully curated to deliver a rejuvenating experience. Aaroha is an invitation to leave behind the stress and find a connection in a beautiful setting,” says Bani Sharma, the head of the project.

The festival will conclude with a special 'Prakriti ki Aarti' ceremony along with meditative music to deepen the sense of calm and connection. "In today’s fast-paced world, we all need moments of reflection and connection, and this retreat is designed to provide just that,” says Goswami Maharaj.

Apart from the musical retreat, you can experience sound baths, yoga, chakra healing, and Ayurveda therapies from the Kairali Ayurvedic Group, enriching your journey toward holistic health.

Read More:

  1. Bryan Adams To Farhan Akhtar, Unmissable Hyderabad Concerts In The Coming Weeks
  2. Arijit Singh Announces His India Tour; Here's All You Need To Know About Hyderabad Concert
  3. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Comes To Hyderabad; All You Need To Know About One Of India's Most Expensive Concerts

