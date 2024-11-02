5 Times Deepika Padukone’s Statements Sparked Controversy

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's most influential actresses, is known not only for her powerful performances but also for not mincing her words. Over the years, she has openly shared her thoughts on mental health, women’s rights, and the film industry, winning praise and criticism alike. Although, over the years, she has been cautious about what she says on a public forum, there have been instances when her statements sparked mixed reactions and even backlash.

The "My Choice" video debate

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

It was back in 2015 when Deepika collaborated with an international magazine for a video titled My Choice. The video was aimed to promote women's freedom and their choices, however, parts of the video, especially her comments around extramarital affairs ('to have sex outside of marriage - it's my choice' attracted criticism. Some felt the video's presentation and message communication were too simplistic and failed to address the nuances of women's rights. Many viewers believed it didn't reflect real-world struggles women face and said that it was insensitive on Deepika's part to be part of this kind of project.

Comment on depression in India

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

The Piku actor has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and also runs an NGO named Live Love Laugh. Although she had openly shared her own experiences with depression, in one of her interviews, she mentioned that India is "behind" in understanding mental health issues. While her intention was likely to highlight the stigma surrounding mental health in India, some found the comment patronizing. Some people argued that such statements could undermine the progress mental health advocates are making and that a more inclusive approach might have resonated better with Indians.

On working with Vin Diesel: "I am paid to be his leading lady"

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

In 2017 when Deepika made her Hollywood debut in XXX: Return of Xander Cage Opposite Vin Diesel, she sparked controversy when she said, "I am paid to be his leading lady.” The statement was taken by some as a sign of detachment from her work, with critics claiming that it suggested she was more focused on the paycheck than the role itself. While some fans appreciated her honesty, others felt it came across as ungrateful for an opportunity many aspiring actors dream of.

Political appearance at JNU

Deepika Padukone at JNU (Getty Images)

When Deepika was promoting her film Chhapaak in 2020, Deepika visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi during student protests against a controversial citizenship law that created controversy across the country. Although she didn't make an official statement, her presence alone was enough to spark controversy. Some saw it as a brave act of solidarity with the students, while others saw it as a publicity stunt for her film. Some faces lauded her, others asked to boycott her movies.

Comment on Ranbir Kapoor: "He is a wonderful friend"

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

It is a known fact that Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor were in a relationship for a long time before their public breakup. The two have managed to remain friends and have also done some movies together. However, in one interview, the Tamasha actor called Ranbir a "wonderful friend". This statement didn't go down well with her fans. Some of her fans questioned why she seemed to downplay their past, while others felt it was too generous despite their past. The comment sparked discussion on her decision to maintain friendship with an ex-partner, and also if she deserves better.