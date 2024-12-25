Natural Hues And Bold Statements: 2024's Decor Trends In Review

2024 has been a very exciting and fun-filled year of reimagining the way we connect with our spaces, where homes transformed into vibrant expressions of who we are. This year, decor trends went beyond aesthetics, embracing individuality and purpose. Whether you sought the tranquillity of coastal living, the geometric glamour of a bygone era, or the harmonious blend of East and West, this year had something that reflected our evolving tastes.

As we look back and revisit the design and décor trends that defined 2024, we explore how we can transform our spaces into reflections of ourselves even today, especially with these epic design themes and colour combinations observed in a survey by Birla Opus Paints.

Coastal calm

With a lot of beach and seaside lovers wishing to transform their homes into the perfect escape, breezy coastal themes gained popularity. Soft blues, sandy neutrals, and driftwood accents helped create spaces that evoked the peacefulness of a seaside retreat. Sauteed Blue (A very light greenish blue) and Sandy Beach (Pale orange yellow) were the go-to shades for capturing this calming aesthetic for consumers. Accent walls in Jaali Sunset (A brownish orange) also added a touch of warmth, reminiscent of a sunset over the ocean.

Neo-deco's geometric glamour

This year, Art Deco’s sophisticated cousin, Neo-Deco made a grand entrance. Bold geometric patterns, luxurious materials like velvet and brass, and rich colour palettes defined this trend. Moving away from the understated, Neo-Deco introduced interesting and unique designs to uplift rooms. A slice of river paired with Gilded Bronze accents created spaces that exuded timeless elegance. For a softer interpretation, white lines with hints of emerald jewels offered a touch of vintage charm.

Biophilic design's natural embrace

The desire to connect with nature continued to flourish in 2024, with biophilic design taking centre stage. Natural light, lush greenery in the surroundings, and organic materials transformed homes into calming oases. Forest fairy (light green), Kala Ghoda Museum (Earthy grey), and Dusky Indigo provided the perfect backdrop for this nature-inspired trend, allowing natural elements to truly shine.

Maximalist magic

For those who embraced bold self-expression, maximalism reigned supreme. Vibrant colours, eclectic patterns, and layered textures created spaces that were full of personality and energy. Malabar Coast (teel), September in Kashmir and Vegetarian Lunch were a few trendy colours that offered the perfect palette for this vibrant trend. Mixing and matching these hues allowed for truly unique and expressive statements.

Japandi's simplicity

A new entrant in the décor space this year was – Japandi - the harmonious mix of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality. Clean lines, natural materials, and a focus on craftsmanship defined Japandi spaces and continued to captivate the interest of consumers who wanted to redesign their homes. Misty Moor (light grey), Kerala Moon and Mexican Aesthetic (Light Beige) were the ideal shades for achieving this calming aesthetic, creating a sense of balance and calm, for this trend to shine in the consumer’s homes.