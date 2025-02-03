ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Days After Stampede, Seers Laud Arrangements For 'Amrit Snan' On Basant Panchami

'Naga Sadhus' arrive to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami ( PTI )

Mahakumbh Nagar: Akharas led a grand 'Amrit Snan' on Monday which drew a sea of devotees to the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, with seers praising the arrangements made for the auspicious occasion.

The third Amrit Snan assumed special significance as it came after the pre-dawn stampede on January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), which claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 others.

Shaken by the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government had stepped up its crowd management system, and safety, medical and transport arrangements, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing officials to ensure a "zero-error" Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami.

Till 8 am on Monday, over 62 lakh devotees had taken a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati here, according to the government.

As the Amrit Snan continued without any reported incident, Adityanath, who himself is a monk was in for some praise from the seers, an official statement said.

"On this holy festival of Basant Panchami, the world turns its gaze toward India, drawn by our rich spiritual values and social harmony. India's global influence continues to rise through Yoga and Ayurveda, reflecting our ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- seeing the world as one family. Let us also pledge to plant more trees and reduce plastic use for a sustainable future," Juna Akhara Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj said.