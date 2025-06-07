Sir David Beckham? Football Icon To Be Knighted In King Charles’ Birthday Honours; Victoria To Become ‘Lady Beckham’

Football icon David Beckham is set to receive one of Britain's highest civilian honours as part of King Charles III’s official birthday honours list. According to reports from BBC and The Times, the former football superstar will be knighted for his contribution to both football and British society. As per royal tradition, this also means that his wife, fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham will also adopt the title "Lady Beckham."

Interestingly,, Beckham was long first nominated for the knighthood in 2011 during his tenure with Manchester United, however, it didn't come through. And now, this long-anticipated recognition comes after more than a decade.

David Beckham will receive a knighthood for his contributions to football and charity, while wife Victoria earns the title of Lady Beckham (Getty Images)

Beckham's Ongoing Legacy

Beyond his successful sports career, Beckham's knighthood also celebrates his extensive philanthropic efforts. He has been a UNICE Goodwill Ambassador since 2005. His efforts towards the underprivileged children across the globe are well known and reported. He was also involved in the 2012 London Olympics, which showed his commitment to represent Britain on the world stage.

Recently in 2024, Beckham was appointed an ambassador for The King's Foundation, which is a charity focused on community development and sustainability. In an official statement, Beckham had said, "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work. I’ve always been keen to help young people expand their horizons, and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”

A Bittersweet Moment?

Although, there are reports about tension within Beckham family – rift between David and his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham along with Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz – as the couple skipped David's 50th birthday celebration last month, the footballer's forthcoming knighthood is a crowning moment. He will soon be known as Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham.

As per the UK's royal tradition, knighthood isa form of honorary title awarded to a man by the monarch for outstanding achievements or service to the country. It grants the recipient the right to be addressed as "sir". Knighthoods are often given for significant contributions in various fields, and the ceremony typically involves the monarch dubbing the recipient with a sword.