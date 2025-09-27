ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Daughters’ Day 2025: The Joys And Highs Of Father-Daughter Dates

The last Sunday of September (this year it falls on Sunday, the 28th) is Daughters’ Day, one of those calendar inventions that seems at once unnecessary and completely delightful. Unnecessary, because ideally every day should be a celebration of daughters. Delightful, because in reality, most of us spend an awful lot of time being distracted by work, phones, and the dull business of living.

Thus we come to the notion of the father-daughter date. The term itself may sound faintly American sitcom (complete with matching milkshakes and wide smiles) but the idea is wonderful. It simply means a father and daughter do something together, just the two of them, with the sole intention of talking, laughing, and creating memories. It could be as grand as a trip to a concert or as ordinary as feeding fish in a pond. The point is not the activity but the attention.

Why They Are Important

Now, in case you think this is just sentimental fluff, let us reassure you: psychologists and parenting experts have studied this sort of thing, and the verdict is unanimous. Dads who spend proper, focused time with their daughters raise girls who are more confident, better at communication, and less likely to fall for dreadful boyfriends later in life!

A father models how his daughter should expect to be treated (ETV Bharat)

One might call it a kind of quiet inoculation against future heartbreak: when a girl has already experienced love, respect, and attention from her father, she tends to expect the same from others.

The benefits are surprisingly far-reaching: