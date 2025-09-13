ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Date Them Till You Hate Them' Is The Latest Dating Trend Sweeping Social Media

It used to be that “dating” meant awkward dinners, accidentally revealing embarrassing facts about yourself, and nervously wondering if you should text back the next day. Now, thanks to social media, dating has evolved into a competitive sport where trends emerge faster than you can swipe left. The latest one: 'Date Them Till You Hate Them' that is being stylised as 'Date 'Em Til You Hate 'Em'.

There’s no denying that social media excels at turning the absurd into the celebrated. Hashtags like #DateTillYouHate and viral TikTok videos showcasing people dramatically narrating their descent from “he seemed nice at first” to “I can’t stand this person” have made it seem trendy, almost aspirational. But in reality, it’s a cry for help wrapped in memes.

What Is “Date Them Till You Hate Them”?

In the wasteland of Instagram reels and TikTok videos, this unsettling trend has emerged as a baffling new pastime for Gen Z daters. The basic idea is simple in concept but self-sabotaging in practice: date someone until you genuinely, truly hate them. No, this is not a plotline from a bad reality TV show. Instead, it’s being framed as some sort of badge of honour, a rite of passage for those who “just can’t seem to find the right one.”

People are bragging about going on endless dates, staying in relationships long past the point of enjoyment, and watching the love evaporate into pure irritation, frustration, and eventual resentment.

Let’s take a moment for common sense to sneak in. Why would anyone intentionally turn affection into antipathy? “This trend reflects a deeper sense of disillusionment in dating culture. Instead of seeking meaningful connections, it becomes a passive, destructive experiment. People are testing their capacity for tolerance or endurance, as if to prove they can survive a slow relationship collapse,” says Sheetal Vohra-Gulati, certified behavioural therapist, and the founder of Positive Ripples in Pune.

It’s not empowerment. It’s passive-aggressive self-sabotage dressed up as a social media trend. And worse, it leaves people emotionally exhausted, bitter, and stuck in toxic relationship cycles.