What Is A Daruma Doll That A Japanese Chief Priest Gifted PM Narendra Modi On His Visit To Japan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a habit of returning from his foreign visits with items that are not only diplomatic tokens but also miniature crash courses in cultural anthropology, has now been handed a Daruma doll. This happened on Friday, during his two-day visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, when Rev. Seishi Hirose, Chief Priest of Darumaji Temple, presented him with the stout, wide-eyed figure. On the surface, it looks like a simple souvenir, but in reality, it’s a compact embodiment of Japanese history, Zen values, and the human tendency to package life lessons into objects you can balance on a shelf.

What Is A Daruma Doll?

A Daruma doll, for the uninitiated, is a hollow, round, and slightly comical papier-mâché figure, usually painted in vivid red. Its face is modelled on Bodhidharma, the semi-mythical monk who brought Zen Buddhism from India to China and eventually influenced Japan. The dolls are famous for their peculiar habit of toppling over and then bouncing back upright. This design quirk is deliberate. In Japanese, the phrase nanakorobi yaoki means “fall down seven times, get up eight,” and the Daruma is essentially a bobble-headed pep talk about perseverance.

The Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple, in Tokyo explains the meaning of the Daruma doll to Modi (ANI Photo)

What’s particularly interesting is that the dolls are sold with blank, unpainted eyes. The owner paints in one eye while making a wish or setting a goal, and paints in the second only when the goal is achieved. In this way, the Daruma is equal parts mascot, conscience, and to-do list.

Over centuries, the doll has acquired layers of meaning. It’s a charm for good luck, a silent life coach, and occasionally a political prop (Japanese politicians are fond of being photographed painting in that second eye after an election win). Regional varieties abound: some Darumas are gold for prosperity, others white for purity, and some feature elaborate mustaches.

A Daruma Doll is modelled on Bodhidharma (ANI Photo)

Fitting Gift For Modi

For PM Modi, the gift is especially fitting. It ties back, in a lovely circular way, to Bodhidharma’s Indian origins, while also embodying the persistence and resilience that both nations often like to claim as defining traits. What better diplomatic gift than a doll that reminds you to keep getting back up no matter how many times life knocks you down?