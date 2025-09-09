ETV Bharat / lifestyle

HH Dalai Lama Collaborates With Sarod Virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan & Sons On New Album

His Holiness Dalai Lama flanked by sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash ( ETV Bharat )

Meditations: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a new album that pairs the spoken reflections of His Holiness Dalai Lama with music, celebrating his lifelong message of peace, compassion, kindness and hope. The album features the global spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate alongside sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, multi-Grammy and Emmy Award–winning producer, author, and composer Kabir Sehgal, and acclaimed sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Together, they unite India’s classical heritage with voices from around the world.

Guest artists on the album include Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, actress Andra Day; multi-Grammy Award–winning American saxophonist, flautist, composer Ted Nash; Grammy-nominated Costa Rican singer-songwriter Debi Nova, Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, multi-Grammy Award–winning Peruvian-American percussionist-composer-producer Tony Succar; Canadian-American singer, songwriter, composer Rufus Wainwright representing diverse musical traditions and genres.