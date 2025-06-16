PM Modi's Pit Stop At Cyprus Might Just Put The Mediterranean Island Nation On Every Indian Traveller's Bucket List

It’s not often that the leader of the world’s most populous democracy touches down on an island where the sheep outnumber the people. That’s precisely what happened this past Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. He was greeted by ceremonial honours, a warm handshake from President Nikos Christodoulides, and a welcoming committee of the Mediterranean’s famously amiable sunshine.

Modi’s visit is historic in itself, being the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades. It comes just as Cyprus gears up for its moment in the European spotlight, with its presidency of the EU Council slated for early 2026.

PM Modi’s arrival there signals something bigger: India’s growing interest in Europe’s periphery, in strategic partnerships beyond the well-trodden paths of Berlin and Brussels. Cyprus, for its part, is looking to punch above its weight on the European stage, and India (with its burgeoning global clout) offers a compelling ally. The awarding of the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III is symbolic of this warming relationship, named after the first President of Cyprus and national icon.

While the bilateral agenda includes a business roundtable in Limassol and the acceptance of Cyprus’s highest civilian honour (the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III), the setting itself deserves just as much attention.

Abandoned ship Edro III near Cyprus beach (Getty Images)

The Island That Time Couldn't Leave Alone

Cyprus has been conquered, reconquered, and recycled more times than your average ancient amphora. Egyptians, Assyrians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Crusaders, Ottomans, and the British have all had their turn with the island. This has left it with an archaeological hangover so vast, you can hardly kick a stone without unearthing a relic.

Take Paphos, for instance, a UNESCO World Heritage site that seems purpose-built for romantic ruin-hunters. The place has mosaics that date back to the 2nd century, depicting Greek myths with the kind of cheeky abandon that would make your average OTT screenwriter blush. Aphrodite, the goddess of love herself, was said to have emerged from the sea foam near here. You can still visit the rock where this mythological bit of theatre supposedly occurred.

City of Limassol

The coastal city of Limassol is one of Modi’s stops. Picture high-rise hotels rubbing elbows with Byzantine churches, superyachts parked next to fishing boats, and boardrooms located a condescending 15 feet from cocktail bars with names like “Aphrodite's Lounge.” It's the kind of place where you can seal a business deal over lunch and be parasailing by sunset. The city also serves as an important node in the India-Cyprus economic relationship, particularly in the tech and shipping sectors. But the real draw is its magnetic blend of Mediterranean ease and understated cosmopolitanism.

Nicosia, The Last Divided Capital

Lefkosa in the north of Nicosia city (Getty Images)

No discussion of Cyprus would be complete without mentioning its most awkward detail: it’s home to the last divided capital in Europe. Nicosia, where Turkish and Greek Cypriots coexist in a patchwork of barbed wire and UN checkpoints, is part time capsule, part political statement. Here you’ll find colonial-era buildings housing contemporary art galleries, traditional tavernas serving mezze plates larger than your head, and street art that feels more like public therapy.

The Food

Speaking of meze, the Cypriots have elevated snacking to an Olympic sport. Meals begin with hummus, tahini, grilled halloumi, and olives the size of ping-pong balls, and only then proceed to lamb, moussaka, stuffed vine leaves, calamari, and wine. Lots of wine. Preferably the sweet, slightly syrupy Commandaria, which is so old it once featured in Richard the Lionheart’s wedding.

Vegetarians fare exceptionally well here until they accidentally order koupepia (stuffed grape leaves), only to discover they’re packed with minced meat. But the locals are so hospitable and the food so good that you’ll likely forgive them by dessert, which usually involves semolina, honey, and a sugary dish.

Beaches, Villages and Wine Routes

Beyond the cities lie coastal villages like Latchi and Polis, where fishermen still untangle nets at dawn and the air smells of salt, thyme, and goat. Further inland, the Troodos Mountains offer an entirely different world: pine-scented trails, painted Byzantine churches, and wine routes that twist through sleepy hamlets with names you’ll never pronounce correctly but will remember fondly.

So, whether you’re a diplomat looking to forge bilateral ties or a mere mortal hoping to sip wine on a terrace overlooking the sea, Cyprus offers a compelling proposition.