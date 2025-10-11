ETV Bharat / lifestyle

4 Crystals That Help Attract Wealth And Prosperity

According to Clairvoyant Sheetal Dewan Kapur, the vibrations we emit shape the abundance we attract. "This is where crystals, which are nature's energetic amplifiers, come in. Their frequencies can help you align with the flow of prosperity and give tangible results," says Kapur, the co-founder of One Satya.

Every family has that one person who would turn to crystals as symbols of luck, protection, and prosperity. Slipping them into wallets, wearing them as jewelry, or placing them in their homes to attract abundance are some of the ways people use crystals. However, what was once dismissed as superstition has found new believers among the younger generation. From entrepreneurs to influencers, more and more people, especially Gen Z and millennials, are embracing crystals as energetic tools for manifesting success and financial growth. These glittering stones have become modern-day talismans. While there are many reasons, one may turn to crystals, and financial success is a primary draw.

She told ETV Bharat that four crystals, such as Pyrite, Citrine, Green Aventurine, and Clear Quartz, help attract wealth and abundance.

Pyrite: It is called 'fool's gold', but it attracts prosperity and boosts confidence. It helps diffuse fear around finances, which leads you to seize opportunities and make bold, strategic moves toward success.

It is the stone of luck, opportunity, and growth. It is especially beneficial for entrepreneurs and professionals starting a new venture or looking for a career transition. This potent crystal attracts favourable circumstances for business expansion and wealth creation. Clear Quartz: Known as the master healer, it is the ultimate energy amplifier. When used alongside other stones, it enhances their effects, making your intention even more potent. The clarity of this stone helps you focus your energy and goals, leading to aligning your financial path.

"You can keep these crystals in your wallet to attract prosperity wherever you go. Wear them as jewelry for a steady flow of abundant energy, or place them on your desk to invite success into your workspace," says the Energy Alchemist. She also recommends meditating with them or setting intentions during a new moon, which can "strengthen your connection to their energy."

While crystals can align your mindset with prosperity and help you attract opportunities and decisions that lead to financial success, Kapur says these crystals won't replace financial planning or efforts. "It's like when your energy, intention, and action align, wealth naturally follows."