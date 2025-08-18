Mumbai Opens Its First Crying Club Like Japan's Ruikatsu For Stress Relief, Learn What It Is About

In our busy, competitive, and endlessly demanding lives, there are few places where we are allowed (much less encouraged) to be vulnerable. Yet, across India’s metros, something unusual is stirring. Crying clubs (inspired by Japan’s practice of Ruikatsu or “tear-seeking”) are opening their doors. Mumbai is the latest to join the trend of Crying Clubs, with Delhi and Bengaluru hosting versions of these spaces. Surat has been home to a “Healthy Crying Club” since 2017, where people gather once a month to cry together. Even in Hyderabad, informal vulnerability circles are creating opportunities for people to meet, open up, and let their tears flow.

What Happens Inside A Crying Club?

At the new Cry Club at Khar in Mumbai, participants are promised a safe, non-judgemental space to express emotions. The setting is calming, with soft music and cups of tea at hand. There are tissues, of course, but more importantly, there are supportive strangers who are ready to listen, not fix. Ranting, crying, even hugging are welcomed. There is no pressure to justify your feelings or offer explanations. You come as you are, and you leave (hopefully) a little lighter.

Ruikatsu: Japan’s Gift of Tear-Seeking

The word Ruikatsu combines rui (tears) and katsu (activity), in the same way Japan has coined terms like shūkatsu (job hunting) or konkatsu (marriage hunting). It emerged in 2013, when Japanese entrepreneur Hiroki Terai (who once organised divorce ceremonies) noticed that people felt better after crying. He transformed this observation into structured sessions where participants could gather to watch emotional films, hear tender stories, or read letters designed to move them to tears.

Sometimes guided by “tear therapists,” these events helped people release emotions they had kept bottled up for too long. What began as an experiment has grown into a wellness practice; one that India now seems ready to embrace.

Why Cry Clubs Work

Science has confirmed what human beings have always intuited. Emotional tears carry stress hormones; they literally release the chemicals of tension from our bodies. Tears are not a sign of weakness but of honesty. Crying helps us access the deeper truths of our lives... the griefs we have hidden, the disappointments we have carried, and the loves we have lost or longed for.

India has always been a land of deep feeling. Our poetry, music, and films celebrate emotion in all its fullness. And yet, in everyday life, vulnerability is often discouraged. Men are told not to cry. Women are told to cry only in private. Children are hushed when they sob. But in crying clubs (in these small, softly lit circles of honesty) we are rediscovering something ancient: that tears are not to be hidden but honoured. That when we cry together, we remember that none of us carries our burdens alone.

From Suppression to Expression

It is not easy work. To cry in front of strangers is to expose oneself. But as with all growth, the road is difficult because it is meaningful. Crying is a kind of re-creation. Each tear is a translation of the unspeakable into something seen and felt. Each session (whether in Mumbai or Surat or Tokyo) is an act of re-making of the self, of the community, of our relationship to pain.

Crying clubs help us move from suppression to expression. In the hush of a circle, where people nod in recognition rather than offer advice, we discover that it is not crying that makes us weaker, but the refusal to cry.

Sources:

