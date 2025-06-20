ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Skip the Usual Europe Tour, Croatia Could Be the Budget-Friendly Alternative You Never Knew You Needed, Where Game of Thrones Meets Goat Cheese

King's Landing in OTT show Games of Thrones was primarily shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia ( By special arrangement )

June 20, 2025

When most people think of Europe, the usual suspects get all the attention. France, Italy, Germany, that sort of thing. Croatia tends to be the forgotten cousin, who shows up at the reunion in a spectacular linen shirt, smelling faintly of sea salt and suddenly becomes the most interesting person in the room. It seems India has finally noticed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded a landmark visit to Croatia (his first to the Adriatic nation) and what came out of the trip could potentially change the way Indian travellers think about European holidays. It might just be time to pack your bags for Pula and Split. During his visit, PM Modi announced that India and Croatia will “soon” sign a mobility agreement that promises to make it easier for citizens of both countries to hop borders for tourism, study, or work. That’s a rather tidy way of saying: expect smoother visas, better academic exchange programmes, and more cross-country business handshakes over espressos. Croatia is a budget traveller's paradise in the Mediterranean region (Getty Images) For Indian students tired of visa bottlenecks, Croatian universities could soon become the scenic, sea-facing alternative. For entrepreneurs, Croatia (tucked right between Central and Eastern Europe) offers proximity to the EU without the overwhelming red tape of Berlin, for example. Where Game of Thrones Meets Goat Cheese Croatia is the sort of country that manages to be both, underrated and unforgettable. It’s where Roman ruins blend with medieval alleys, and where the Adriatic Sea reflects enough blue to make Santorini feel insecure.

Dubrovnik was the location for shooting King's Landing in Game of Thrones. It offers stone-walled fortresses and orange rooftops that look like they've been arranged by a particularly tidy god. Then there's Split, with its lively harbours and Diocletian's Palace (a retirement home for a Roman emperor that somehow evolved into a shopping district). Zagreb is the capital city that reminds you of Vienna in many ways. Beach shacks and outdoor entertainment abound (Getty Images) As for food, think truffle-infused everything, artisanal olive oil, and seafood so fresh it practically walks onto your plate. Add to that generous portions of sir i vrhnje (a kind of Croatian cream cheese) and enough varieties of rakija (fruit brandy) to make your head spin even before the first sip. More Than Just Postcards and Pebble Beaches Croatia is also strategically fascinating. Sharing borders with Hungary, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia, it's a literal bridge to Central and Eastern Europe. With its recent efforts to plug into tech, renewable energy, and creative startups, it's increasingly being seen as the quieter, less expensive cousin to the overhyped West. Which is why Modi's visit isn't just a ceremonial handshake. It's a geopolitical move with travel perks. Better mobility agreements mean Indian businesses can plug into Croatian tech parks. Students can study at the University of Zagreb without needing a treasure map to decode visa rules. And most importantly, Indian tourists can finally escape overcrowded Eiffel Tower selfies and instead explore sea kayaking around the Elaphiti Islands or wine-tasting in Istria. Do as the Locals Do A word of advice for the uninitiated: Croatia is proudly unique. The language sounds like someone trying to clear their throat with a Slavic accent, and road signs often contain enough consonants to require a sip of rakija just to pronounce them. But the people are warm, fiercely proud of their heritage, and prone to long philosophical debates about food and beverages. The buses are punctual, the coastlines eternal, and the sunsets are ethereal. Dining and nightlife in Croatia are chef's kiss (Getty Images) From Modi to the Masses By now, it's clear that PM Modi's trip is more than symbolic. It's a nudge to the Indian public: Look beyond the obvious. Beyond Big Ben and baguettes lies a Mediterranean marvel with limestone towns, Roman relics, and a currency that doesn't murder your budget. So go ahead and plan your trip. Croatia's not just a travel secret anymore. It's about to become India's newest monsoon fling with better weather, better cheese and fewer queues.