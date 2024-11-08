Prakash Jha, Anubhav Sinha To Attend The Second Edition Of Crime Literature Festival in Dehradun; Know More

The second edition of Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI), returns with its second edition in Dehradun. Touted to be the country’s first and only event that celebrates the intersection of crime, literature, and culture, the literary extravaganza is scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 1, 2024, in the picturesque city of Dehradun.

The festival, rooted in examining crime through both literature and cinema, aims to foster insightful discussions on social issues, ethical challenges, and the impact of crime narratives on society. Among the speakers at CLFI’s second edition are film directors Prakash Jha (Gangaajal and Aashram fame) and Anubhav Sinha (Article 15 and IC-814 fame), cops-turned-authors K. Vijay Kumar (Former Director-General of CRPF and author of Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand), authors S Hussain Zaidi and Sunetra Choudhury (Black Warrant and Behind Bars), and Avinash Singh Tomar (Screenwriter of OTT series Mirzapur) along with others will be a part of the festival.

The inaugural edition of CLFI saw a remarkable lineup of speakers from the realms of literature, cinema, and law enforcement. These included filmmakers Sujoy Ghosh (best known for Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani) and Sanjay Gupta (helmed Sanjay Dutt starrer Shootout at Lokhandwala), actors Avinash Tiwary (Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Madgaon Express) and Rajshri Deshpande (Sacred Games and Trial By Fire), authors S Hussain Zaidi (Black Friday and RAW Hitman) and Kiran Manral (The Reluctant Detective and Kitty Party Murder), among others.