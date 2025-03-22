What Exactly Is A Sugar Daddy? Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s T-shirt Slogan Explained

It is an inescapable truth of modern life that no celebrity life update is safe from becoming a spectacle. So, when cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, arrived at the Bombay Court for their divorce hearing, social media collectively lost its mind. It wasn’t the legal proceedings that sparked the most interest, it was Chahal’s T-shirt, which bore the words “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.”

The moment photos of Chahal’s T-shirt hit social media, the internet spun the situation into a comedy goldmine. Within minutes, Instagram and Twitter were awash with people declaring their own financial independence using the now-iconic phrase.

As a general rule, people do not wear slogan T-shirts to divorce hearings. Slogan T-shirts are reserved for less formal occasions. But Chahal’s choice seemed deliberate: like a man who had spent enough time in courtrooms to know that, if one must endure legal paperwork and alimony, one might as well have a bit of fun with it. Few people have ever walked into a courtroom wearing a more meme-worthy piece of clothing. And fewer still have managed to turn their divorce hearing into a viral fashion moment.

What Exactly is a Sugar Daddy?

For those unfamiliar with the term, a “sugar daddy” is essentially a man with disposable income and a willingness to fund a woman's lifestyle in exchange for companionship. It is a literal description of a transactional relationship. The term is believed to have originated in the early 20th century when wealthy older men began financially supporting younger women in return for living with them. The phrase gained cultural traction during the 1920s, when the jazz age, economic excess, and shifting gender roles made such arrangements more visible.

Changing definition in the internet era

More recently, the phrase has been co-opted into something of an ironic mantra. “To say, 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' is less about funding candlelit dinners in expensive restaurants and more about achieving self-sufficiency. Why should women wait for a benefactor when we can be our own?” says 25-year-old lawyer Soumya Pai from Kolkata.

This brings us back to Chahal, who was either making a personal finance statement or delivering the most public legal jab in divorce court history. Of course, this isn’t the first time sugar daddy culture has entered the mainstream.

The phrase has long outgrown its original meaning and is now emblazoned on T-shirts, coffee mugs, and motivational posters, sitting comfortably next to other modern affirmations like “Secure the Bag” and “Girl Boss”. Interestingly, the phenomenon extends beyond internet humour. Financial independence, especially among younger generations, has led to a reclaiming of phrases that once had transactional connotations. More people are embracing the idea that financial independence is the ultimate power move, whether it’s through investing or side hustles. “Inflation is high, job markets are unpredictable, and rent prices in Mumbai rival New York. So I am trying to be my own 'Sugar Mommy' by developing a side business,” says client servicing executive and part-time baker Oindrila D'souza.

The rise of social media-fueled financial empowerment has turned phrases like self-made and financial freedom into lifestyle brands. Platforms are filled with influencers pushing financial literacy, investment strategies, and side hustle ideas, all under the umbrella of “securing the bag.” The phrase Be Your Own Sugar Daddy has become shorthand for this movement: an ironic yet empowering declaration that you don’t need someone else to fund your life; you’ve got it covered.

So, if you’re ever in doubt about what to wear to a high-stakes personal event, remember this: Subtlety is overrated, but internet immortality is forever.