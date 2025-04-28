ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beat The Heat With These DIY Summer Coolers With Just Two Ingredients

These summer drinks are not only good for calming your gut but are also refreshing (Representational Image) ( Getty images )

Summer is here in full swing, and there’s no better way to refresh your senses than with icy, homemade coolers infused with the zing of mint and the subtle sweetness of liquid sugar. These easy-to-make drinks are your go-to hydration heroes—perfect for everything from lazy afternoons to impromptu get-togethers.

Whether you’re reaching for that chill tumbler after a long day or impressing guests at a brunch, Stuti Garg, Nutritionist at Dhampur Greenat Dhampur Green, shares DIY summer coolers using liquid sugar and mint lemonade syrup will hit all the right notes.

Mint Lemonade Refresher

Representational Image (Getty Images)

A classic summer beverage gets an upgrade with mint lemonade syrup.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp mint lemonade syrup

1.5 cups chilled water (or soda for a fizzy version)

Ice cubes

Lemon slices and mint leaves (for garnish)

Method:

Pour mint lemonade syrup into a glass, add chilled water, and stir well. Drop in ice cubes and garnish with lemon slices and mint. Sip and chill!

Watermelon Mint Cooler

Representational Image (Getty Images)

This one’s all about tropical vibes and cooling calmness.

Ingredients: