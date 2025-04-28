Beat The Heat With These DIY Summer Coolers With Just Two Ingredients

Summer is here in full swing, and there’s no better way to refresh your senses than with icy, homemade coolers infused with the zing of mint and the subtle sweetness of liquid sugar. These easy-to-make drinks are your go-to hydration heroes—perfect for everything from lazy afternoons to impromptu get-togethers.
Whether you’re reaching for that chill tumbler after a long day or impressing guests at a brunch, Stuti Garg, Nutritionist at Dhampur Greenat Dhampur Green, shares DIY summer coolers using liquid sugar and mint lemonade syrup will hit all the right notes.
Mint Lemonade Refresher
A classic summer beverage gets an upgrade with mint lemonade syrup.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp mint lemonade syrup
1.5 cups chilled water (or soda for a fizzy version)
Ice cubes
Lemon slices and mint leaves (for garnish)
Method:
Pour mint lemonade syrup into a glass, add chilled water, and stir well. Drop in ice cubes and garnish with lemon slices and mint. Sip and chill!
Watermelon Mint Cooler
This one’s all about tropical vibes and cooling calmness.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cubed watermelon
- 1 tbsp liquid sugar (or adjust to taste)
- Juice of half a lime
- A few mint leaves
- Ice cubes
Method:
Blend watermelon, lime juice, and liquid sugar. Add a few mint leaves while blending for a fresh kick. Strain, pour over ice, and garnish with mint.
Cucumber Mint Sparkle
Fresh, hydrating, and just the right amount of fancy.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium cucumber, peeled and chopped
- 1 tbsp liquid sugar
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 6–8 mint leaves
- Sparkling water
- Ice cubes
Method:
Blend cucumber, mint leaves, lemon juice, and liquid sugar. Strain and pour into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling water and serve with a mint sprig.
Mint Iced Tea
Soothing tea meets minty brightness in this elegant cooler.
Ingredients:
2 green or black tea bags
2 cups hot water
2 tbsp mint lemonade syrup
Ice cubes
Lemon wedges
Method:
Steep tea bags in hot water for 5–7 minutes. Remove bags and let the tea cool. Add mint lemonade syrup, stir, and refrigerate. Serve over ice with a wedge of lemon.
Frozen Lime & Mint Slush
A frozen delight for serious chill-seekers.
Ingredients:
- Juice of 2 limes
- 2 tbsp liquid sugar
- 8–10 mint leaves
- 1.5 cups ice
Method:
Blend everything until slushy and smooth. Serve immediately in a frosty glass with a mint leaf on top. Liquid sugar blends effortlessly into cold drinks without leaving any grainy texture, and mint lemonade syrup is your secret shortcut to creating a perfectly balanced sweet-tangy-minty base. You can prep these ahead and keep them in the fridge to instantly elevate any drink.
Read More: