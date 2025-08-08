No Fights In A Relationship: Red Flag Or Green Signal?

On the surface, a couple that never fights seems like a fairytale come true. They finish each other’s sentences, post coordinated vacation selfies, and laugh at each other’s jokes... even when they aren’t particularly funny. Such couples are upheld as the ideal but are they really?

Ankita R, a 29-year-old Mumbai-based interior designer tells us, “My boyfriend and I have been together for three years, and we’ve never had a real fight. Sometimes I wonder... am I just too scared to say things that might hurt him?” Her question is not unusual. In fact, it cuts to the core of a critical misunderstanding: the absence of conflict is not always the presence of peace.

Says Mansi Poddar, a trauma informed psychotherapist and certified marital therapist, “From a mental health perspective, conflict in a relationship is not inherently negative. In fact, it can be a sign of healthy communication and emotional honesty.” Disagreements are the natural result of two people with different upbringings, desires, traumas, and temperaments attempting to coexist with intimacy. When those differences never rise to the surface, something may be amiss.

Avoidance Masked As Harmony

In some couples, what appears to be maturity is actually emotional suppression, an unspoken pact never to rock the boat. This might emerge from fear: fear of rejection, fear of confrontation, fear of losing love. It might also stem from long-held beliefs about the nature of “good relationships.”

Poddar elaborates: “Couples who claim they never fight may sometimes be suppressing emotions or avoiding difficult conversations to maintain surface-level harmony. One partner may be consistently yielding or silencing their own needs.” Over time, this imbalance doesn't simply disappear. This avoidance is a subtle form of laziness: the refusal to engage with emotional work, which is difficult, vulnerable, and sometimes painful. But growth is always on the far side of discipline, honesty, and self-examination.

Two Types Of Calm

How can you tell the difference between a genuinely peaceful relationship and one that is silently suffering? According to Poddar, the distinction lies not in what is seen but in what is allowed to be said. “In genuinely harmonious relationships,” she says, “both partners feel safe to express disagreement or discomfort, and they trust that the relationship can withstand those conversations. There’s openness.”

Says Niren Patel, a computer engineer living in Hyderabad, “My wife and I really started bonding after we started opening up about what really annoys us about each other. A marriage counsellor was the reason we talked about this, otherwise my anger would have festered and it would make my wife unhappier.”

Contrast this with a relationship that has “no fights” but also no difficult conversations. No questions asked. No boundaries tested. One in which the price of peace is invisibility. American psychologist M. Scott Peck, wrote in his bestselling book The Road Less Travelled that love is not about never hurting each other. It is about the willingness to work through that hurt together. To see it not as a threat, but as an opportunity to know the other more fully.

Cultural Silence

Nowhere is this avoidance more entrenched than in the cultural fabric of Indian relationships. In many households, conflict is treated as sharam ki baat... something shameful. For women especially, emotional expression is often discouraged, dismissed, or punished.

“There’s a long-standing social conditioning,” says Poddar, “that teaches women to ‘adjust,’ to keep the family together, and to avoid confrontation at all costs. Expressing dissatisfaction makes them seem ‘difficult’ or ‘disrespectful.’”

For generations, this belief has produced couples who appear content but carry a reservoir of unspoken resentments. When individuals suppress themselves in the name of harmony, they diminish their aliveness. This is a refusal to grow up, because true maturity demands the courage to bring your full self to the table... even the parts that shake the table.

Costs Of Avoiding Conflict

The price of persistent conflict is obvious: shouting matches, breakups, mistrust. But the price of avoiding conflict is more insidious. It slowly hollows the relationship out from the inside.

In couples where communication is stifled, issues rarely disappear. They are buried alive... resurfacing years later as bitterness, passive aggression, or sudden emotional breakdowns. As Mansi Poddar puts it: “Unaddressed issues may accumulate, leading to emotional distance or sudden, intense conflicts when repressed feelings eventually surface.”

So… should couples fight? Not fight, necessarily but they must engage in healthy feedback. A green signal in a relationship isn't the absence of conflict. It's the presence of courage, the courage to speak, to listen, to question, and to repair. It’s not about who wins the argument, in the end. It’s about who’s willing to stay in the room when things get hard.