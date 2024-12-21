Why Companies Don't Want To Hire Gen Z?

The term anti-hustle is gaining traction, meaning jobs where you work when, where, and how you prefer. It allows individuals to do their bit of work and call it a day. This is Gen Z—those born between 1997 and 2012. With the oldest Gen Zers turning 27, they form a significant portion of today’s workforce.

However, the anti-hustle mentality has earned Gen Z a less-than-flattering reputation among employers. GenZ is widely considered an employer's nightmare. Surveys reveal that one in six companies hesitate to hire Gen Z workers. Employers often label them as entitled, easily offended, resistant to feedback, and lacking motivation, professionalism, work ethic, and communication skills. It makes one think what doesn't the Gen Z lack – the ability to make things worse. One of the most cited reasons for hesitation among employers is a perceived lack of traditional work ethic."Many Gen Z candidates prioritise work-life balance to the point of conflicting with workplace demands," explains Rajesh Mehta, an HR manager at a multinational firm.

Perceived lack of work ethic and high expectations

While Gen Z’s focus on mental health and well-being is admirable, it often clashes with traditional workplace expectations of long hours and constant hustle. Over the last few years, this generation has also introduced unconventional trends like quiet quitting (doing the bare minimum), mouse jiggling (pretending to work), and conscious unbossing (opting out of management roles). Sixty nine percent of Gen Z workers reportedly avoid middle-management positions, citing high stress and low rewards.

“They want leadership roles within two years of joining,” shares Anita Roy, a senior manager in the IT sector. “While ambition is great, it’s important to temper expectations with patience and skill development.” There seems obvious lack of logic here. May be there is a secret source to jumping from intern to CEO. May be social media holds the answer. But the fact remains that the young are not seen as great employees. Nearly half of hiring managers find Gen Z the most challenging generation to work with.

The friction isn’t entirely Gen Z’s fault. The modern workplace isn’t always equipped to accommodate their preferences. For instance, about 25% of Gen Z workers say they are most productive at night and prefer flexible hours, not suitable to the traditional 9-to-5 job. Take for instance, job hopping. Young workers are willing to change their careers three times - not jobs – in their life time. But for traditional employer, this is a red flag. “There’s often a focus on flexibility over commitment, which can be challenging for roles requiring consistent dedication. Gen Z employees tend to switch jobs or even change career paths frequently, often for the roles that align with their values or offer quicker growth opportunities,” says Meera Singh, an HR director at a global consultancy. “This habit makes it challenging for companies to justify long-term investments in their development.”

Resistance to traditional work structures

Generational clashes further complicate matters. Older generations once criticised Millennials for being lazy and entitled—a cycle that now repeats with Gen Z. Priya Sharma, an HR consultant, observes, “They’re not afraid to question authority or demand changes in company policies. They challenge traditional workplace hierarchies and demand inclusivity, which can lead to positive changes but also disrupt workflows.”

Despite these challenges, companies cannot ignore Gen Z. By next year, they will comprise a quarter of the formal workforce. Employers must adapt through better training and adaptability, while Gen Z needs to temper their expectations and build resilience. "If you’re ambitious, regardless of your generation, you need to put in the work,” advises Deepika Dutta, a corporate trainer.

Historically, Gen Z is the most priviledged generation. They grew up with the internet, with technology. For them, all kinds of resources are one click away. It's about time that they check their priviledge. The fact that they can afford to quite quit, or afford to get lazy jobs is because of the workforce that came before them. So, insulation, apathy, or unrealistic self assurance is not going to cut it in the real world experiences.

Aarav Gupta, a techie, counters, “"We’re not afraid to set boundaries or ask for what we deserve. Workplaces need to evolve to accommodate flexibility and diversity. It’s not about being lazy; it’s about valuing our time and mental health.”

While Gen Z’s digital fluency is a strength, it can sometimes come at the expense of interpersonal skills. “They often avoid face-to-face communication, relying on emails and texts, which isn’t suitable for client-facing roles,” explains Stephen Harris, a corporate trainer. Rishabh Gupta, an assistant vice president at a multinational firm, adds, "This preference for digital interaction can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or a lack of connection within teams."