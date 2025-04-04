ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Emmy And Grammy-nominated Comedian Kevin Hart To Perform In India For The First Time: Check The Date And Venue Here

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart is all set to make his India debut. The rockstar of comedy is anticipated to host the biggest-ever comedy show in India, with a capacity of around 10,000. Organised in collaboration with District by Zomato, the going-out app, the show will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi, on April 30, 2025.

For his debut performance in India, Hart will present one of his most celebrated sets, Acting My Age. This tour promises to features Hart's comedic exploration of life, maturity, and the nuances of aging. Renowned for his relatable storytelling and energetic delivery, Hart will explore personal experiences, societal norms, and the challenges of growing older with his characteristic comedic flair on stage.

“INDIA!!! Let’s go!!! Comedy and laughter are a global language. A Philly native now performing in India—this is a comedian's dream come true! I am honored to be welcomed to New Delhi. My greatest hope is that we have an evening of fun, where we all enjoy comedy together and speak the global language of laughter," said the comedian.

The makers say this will not be a typical comedy show but a landmark event in the country's growing comedy scene. The event is touted to be the first of its kind on this scale in the country.