Emmy And Grammy-nominated Comedian Kevin Hart To Perform In India For The First Time: Check The Date And Venue Here

The America's sweetheart comedian will be marking his debut in India later this month

Emmy And Grammy-nominated Comedian Kevin Hart To Perform In India
Emmy And Grammy-nominated Comedian Kevin Hart To Perform In India (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart is all set to make his India debut. The rockstar of comedy is anticipated to host the biggest-ever comedy show in India, with a capacity of around 10,000. Organised in collaboration with District by Zomato, the going-out app, the show will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi, on April 30, 2025.

For his debut performance in India, Hart will present one of his most celebrated sets, Acting My Age. This tour promises to features Hart's comedic exploration of life, maturity, and the nuances of aging. Renowned for his relatable storytelling and energetic delivery, Hart will explore personal experiences, societal norms, and the challenges of growing older with his characteristic comedic flair on stage.

“INDIA!!! Let’s go!!! Comedy and laughter are a global language. A Philly native now performing in India—this is a comedian's dream come true! I am honored to be welcomed to New Delhi. My greatest hope is that we have an evening of fun, where we all enjoy comedy together and speak the global language of laughter," said the comedian.

The makers say this will not be a typical comedy show but a landmark event in the country's growing comedy scene. The event is touted to be the first of its kind on this scale in the country.

For the unversed, Kevin Hart is a comedian and an actor. He is known for his relatable storytelling, rapid-fire wit, and boundless energy. Some of his breakout comedy specials are I'm a Grown Little Man, Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, and What Now. Hart transitioned into acting with box office hits like Think Like a Mam, Ride Along, a web series, Central Intelligence, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel.

This is the first time that the comedian is making his India debut and there's a lot to expect. Pre sale of the tickets will start online from April 4 to April 6.

When: April 30, 2025; 7:30 PM onwards

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

