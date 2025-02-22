Trending Now: Must-Try Coloured Eyeliners That Flatter Indian Skin Like Magic

Remember when we thought black cat-eye flicks were the pinnacle of cool? Gen Z just rolled up with their electric blues, neon pinks, and glittery gold liners saying, “We’re about to level up.” Coloured eyeliner is the beauty equivalent of wearing a bold lipstick but for your eyes. It instantly elevates your look without requiring a full face of makeup.
There are no rules when it comes to this beauty trend. You can go full-on rainbow with a different colour for each eye, or keep it chill with a soft lavender flick. You can pair it with glitter, with bold lips, or with absolutely nothing else but moisturiser on your face.
It’s not just for the runway or Instagram influencers. Coloured eyeliner is surprisingly wearable, even for everyday looks. You just need to know how to work it.
How to Pull It Off
Indian skin tones are diverse, ranging from fair to deep, with warm, golden undertones being the most common. The key to rocking coloured eyeliner is to choose shades that complement your skin tone and enhance your natural features. Here’s a quick guide:
For Fair to Medium Skin Tones:
- Try jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, or amethyst purple. These shades add a pop of colour without overwhelming your complexion.
- Pastels like lavender or mint green can also look stunning, especially for daytime looks.
For Medium to Deep Skin Tones:
- Go for rich, vibrant shades like cobalt blue, burnt orange, or deep plum. These colours contrast beautifully with deeper skin tones, making your eyes stand out.
- Metallic shades like gold or bronze are also a great option for a glamorous evening look.
Universal Shades:
- Teal and turquoise are universally flattering on Indian skin tones. They bring out the warmth in your complexion and add a fresh, summery vibe to your look.
What Kind of Makeup Goes With It?
The beauty of coloured eyeliner is that it can be as subtle or as bold as you want it to be. Here’s how to style it:
- Keep the Rest of Your Makeup Minimal: Let your eyeliner be the star. Pair it with a light foundation, a touch of blush, and a nude lip. This keeps the focus on your eyes without overwhelming your face.
- Match Your Eyeshadow: If you’re feeling adventurous, coordinate your eyeshadow with your eyeliner. For example, if you’re wearing a purple liner, blend a soft lavender shadow into your crease for a monochromatic look.
- Go Bold With Lips: For a night out, pair your coloured eyeliner with a bold lip. A classic red or deep berry lipstick can balance out the drama of a bright liner.
- Don’t Forget The Lashes: A coat of mascara or a pair of falsies can amp up your look and make your eyes appear even more striking.
Coloured eyeliner is about having fun, expressing yourself, and stepping out of your comfort zone. For Indian skin tones, it’s a chance to play with colours that highlight your natural beauty.
So, the next time you’re standing in front of your makeup mirror, reach for that electric blue or that shimmering gold. Swipe it on, wing it out, and own it.
