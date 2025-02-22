ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Trending Now: Must-Try Coloured Eyeliners That Flatter Indian Skin Like Magic

Remember when we thought black cat-eye flicks were the pinnacle of cool? Gen Z just rolled up with their electric blues, neon pinks, and glittery gold liners saying, “We’re about to level up.” Coloured eyeliner is the beauty equivalent of wearing a bold lipstick but for your eyes. It instantly elevates your look without requiring a full face of makeup.

There are no rules when it comes to this beauty trend. You can go full-on rainbow with a different colour for each eye, or keep it chill with a soft lavender flick. You can pair it with glitter, with bold lips, or with absolutely nothing else but moisturiser on your face.

Another trend is to wear the liner at the crease line and team with a contrasting eyeshadow (Freepik)

It’s not just for the runway or Instagram influencers. Coloured eyeliner is surprisingly wearable, even for everyday looks. You just need to know how to work it.

How to Pull It Off

Indian skin tones are diverse, ranging from fair to deep, with warm, golden undertones being the most common. The key to rocking coloured eyeliner is to choose shades that complement your skin tone and enhance your natural features. Here’s a quick guide: