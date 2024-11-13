Coldplay’s 4th Show In Ahmedabad Is A Big Deal For Indian Fans

Coldplay fans, here’s some news to lift your spirits if you missed out on those elusive Mumbai tickets. In what feels like an early Christmas miracle for fans across India, the British rockers have just announced a fourth show in India, set to take place in Ahmedabad.

The new concert will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 25 January 2025, a colossal venue fit for a band that consistently delivers stadium-filling anthems. If you've been part of the mad ticket scramble these past few months, you’ll know this isn’t just a concert announcement. This is hope. Lakhs of their fans were crushed after missing out on Mumbai tickets, which sold out faster than you could say Paradise. The Ahmedabad show, however, is Coldplay’s olive branch to the fans who tried, but couldn't secure a seat in the three sold-out gigs. The band made this announcement on their official X.com account.

Where to Book Tickets for Coldplay Ahmedabad

For the Coldplay Ahmedabad show, tickets will be available on BookMyShow. Tickets for this Ahmedabad show go on sale on November 16 at 12 noon, so mark your calendars, and start queuing virtually. Demand is expected to be just as intense, so consider refreshing your browser a good five minutes before the 12 pm release time. Don’t underestimate the competition. Remember, this is Coldplay, a band that’s been consistently filling stadiums and selling out shows for over two decades. If Mumbai’s ticket frenzy is anything to go by, you’ll need persistence and luck to snag these coveted seats.

Beloved Band In India

Coldplay’s enduring popularity in India is no surprise. Their music has resonated with fans for years, and they’re known for delivering the kind of live experience that lingers long after the final encore. From Fix You to Viva La Vida, their songs have a way of stirring emotions that make listeners feel powerful and oddly serene. It’s no wonder their first few shows in Mumbai sold out in minutes. Frontman Chris Martin’s distinctive voice, combined with the band’s knack for creating uplifting, anthemic tracks, has made them a global phenomenon, and India is no exception.

Coldplay shows are known to be sensory experiences. With dazzling lights, confetti showers, and an atmosphere that can make even the most stoic attendees feel like they’re floating on a cloud of pure joy, this Ahmedabad show promises to be nothing short of epic. Fans can expect the classics, of course, but the rockers will likely sprinkle in newer hits from their 2024 album Moon Music.

What To Expect In Ahmedabad

What makes this new Ahmedabad show particularly special is that Coldplay, after gauging the frenzy and demand, has gone out of its way to add another stop. It’s rare for a band of their stature to adapt their schedule, but then, Coldplay has always had a soft spot for India. Their first show here back in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival was a massive success, and the country has held a special place in their tour plans ever since. Martin’s open admiration for Indian culture amplifies the connection.

The stadium has a seating capacity of over 132,000, meaning that even if the ticket frenzy is intense, there’s still a strong chance for you to secure seats. Plus, for anyone who’s been put off by travel logistics or the steep ticket prices in Mumbai, Ahmedabad is a fresh opportunity to catch the band without the hassle.

If you’ve been yearning to sing along The Scientist under a sky lit up by Coldplay’s iconic light show, don’t miss out on the Ahmedabad tickets. This might be the last time they add an extra show on their India tour, so it’s a chance you don’t want to miss.