Coldplay Announces Retirement After Its 12th Studio Album

If you are hurt for not getting the tickets to Coldplay’s Mumbai concert, then this update about one of the most iconic bands of the 21st century will hit you harder. The band’s frontman Chris Martin has announced that the quartet will retire after the release of their 12th studio album.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview with a foreign magazine, Martin said, the reason behind this retirement is to ensure the quality of the band remains the way it is today.

“There's only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There's about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes. And also having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great," Martin explained. He further added, “To make an album great as a band, it’s such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves.”

Although Martin made the announcement of the band’s retirement, he confirmed that band members Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion will continue to collaborate on other projects outside of Coldplay. The announcement comes ahead of Coldplay’s much-awaited concert in Mumbai, set for January 2025. The band will be performing for the first time in India in eight years.

To date, Coldplay has released nine albums. Their 10th album is slated to release on October 4, 2024. Martin has previously hinted stating, “We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that’s real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now. For a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great."

For now, Coldplay’s Mumbai concert is surrounded by controversies with tickets for the January 2025 event being sold out in minutes. Meanwhile, the tickets are also available to third parties at skyrocketing prices. This alerted the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to probe into a potential ticketing scam involving a major online ticketing platform responsible for selling tickets.