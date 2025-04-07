ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Coffee Cake Day 2025: The Sweet Slice That Brewed a Culture, Plus How To Bake Your Own

Today on National Coffee Cake Day, we raise our forks and mugs in celebration of this comforting partner to coffee.

Coffee cake Day 2025
Coffee cake is the sweet companion to a strong cup (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST

There are some pairings that are destined by the heavens. Strawberries and cream, naan and curry, coffee and cake. Not just any cake. We are talking about the unfussy, tender marvel that is the coffee cake. It is a soft crumb to counter a strong cup.

Where Did Coffee Cake Come From?

Coffee cake
Coffee cakes look different in different continents (Getty Images)

Historically, coffee cakes weren’t meant to taste like coffee, but to be eaten with coffee. These cakes began their journey in the crumbling kitchens of Central and Eastern Europe, with yeasted doughs and nut fillings, often topped with cinnamon-sugar or a swirl of jam. As coffee houses sprang up across Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries as places for socialising and contemplating, it was the cake that made the brew feel like a ritual.

Coffee cakes have travelled the world. In Germany, the beloved Kaffeekuchen is often yeast-based with a buttery streusel topping, enjoyed during afternoon kaffeeklatsch. Sweden’s kanelbullar pair well with a strong brew. In the United States, coffee cake leans heavily on sour cream for moisture and typically flaunts a cinnamon crumb topping that crackles. Across Eastern Europe, nut-filled versions often show up during festive seasons, while in Latin America, coffee-flavoured tres leches riffs offer a rich, caffeinated twist.

Coffee being served with cake
Coffee cakes were part of the reason for the coffeehouse culture (Getty Images)

Modern bakers have taken the tradition even further, experimenting with matcha swirls in Japan, espresso-glazed loaves in Italy, and even masala chai-infused cakes in India. For those who like their cake classic and fuss-free, here’s the recipe to reach for when the world feels a touch too bitter.

Coffee cake
Bake your own coffee cake when you want a mood lifter (Getty Images)

Recipe For Everyday Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup (150g) granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups (190g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 cup (120ml) sour cream or Greek yoghurt

For the Streusel Topping:

  • 1/3 cup (65g) brown sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1/4 cup (30g) flour
  • Optional: 1/4 cup chopped nuts (walnuts work beautifully)

Method:

Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F). Grease and line an 8-inch square or round cake pan. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well, then stir in the vanilla.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients in batches, alternating with the sour cream. Do not overmix – gentle is the word. For the streusel, simply mash all the ingredients together with a fork until crumbly. Pour half the batter into the pan, sprinkle with half the streusel. Repeat with remaining batter and topping. Bake for 35–40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean and the top is golden and inviting. Serve warm.

The beauty of the coffee cake is its democratic nature. It doesn’t require perfect frosting or fancy layers. It is best served in thick slices, sometimes warm, always with conversation. Modern twists abound: cream cheese ribbons, apple-cider glazes, espresso drizzles, or even tahini swirls for a bit of grown-up swagger. There are coffee cakes made with sourdough starter, or vegan ones studded with raspberries and pistachios.

