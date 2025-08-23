Clubbing Series The Warehouse Project Is Coming From Manchester’s Depot Mayfield to India’s Biggest Stages

A former railway depot in Manchester is filled with 10,000 people, lasers bouncing off the brick arches, the floor vibrating underfoot, and someone like Aphex Twin, Peggy Gou, or The Chemical Brothers at the decks, reshaping your concept of what a night out can be. That’s The Warehouse Project (or WHP). Since 2006, it’s been a kind of secular pilgrimage site for electronic music fans.

Now, in October 2025, WHP is packing its bags (and its subwoofers) for India. For one weekend only (October 24 to 26), it’ll take over Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad with the same boundary-pushing ethos that’s made it Manchester’s most famous export after Oasis and Coronation Street.

WHP 2024 in Manchester (Image courtesy Sophia J Carey)

Back home in the UK, WHP’s heart beats at Depot Mayfield, an abandoned railway warehouse turned cathedral of rave. Its season (running September through December) is basically the Christmas calendar for club kids. Over the years, everyone from Disclosure to Bonobo, Four Tet to Solomun, Skrillex to Annie Mac has played there. One week it’s techno royalty like Carl Cox, the next it’s Jamie xx teasing unreleased tracks, and the week after that it’s hometown heroes like Joy Orbison bringing things full circle. Manchester without WHP is like Manchester without chips and gravy: technically possible but wrong.

This October, WHP will land in India for the first time ever:

Bengaluru – October 24 (Friday) Mumbai – October 25 (Saturday) & October 26 (Sunday) Hyderabad – October 26 (Sunday)

Tickets start at ₹1699, with group-of-four packages available (because WHP is best shared with your friends). They are live on The Warehouse Project website since August 21. Expect alternating lineups across the cities, combining WHP’s signature genre-bending international artists with homegrown Indian talent.

Mumbai will get two nights of chaos, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad get one-off blowouts; enough to make you remember why you started clubbing in the first place.

WHP isn’t just parachuting in for a few shows; it’s bringing an entire cultural moment with it. It’s the sound of Mancunian basements, Berlin warehouses, and Ibiza sunsets, filtered through whatever India’s night-time energy decides to throw back. It’s also recognition: India’s electronic music audience has grown from club corners and college festivals into a full-blown scene worthy of a WHP takeover.

So, prepare to lose your voice shouting over the bass.