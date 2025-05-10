ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hacks To Trick Yourself Into Cleaning Your Room

Clean Your Room Day is a good excuse to spruce up your house ( Getty Images )

Cleaning your room is never at the top of anyone’s “Fun Things to Do Today” list. It usually falls somewhere between “getting ghosted” and “renewing car insurance.” But May 10 is National Clean Your Room Day, and since society is giving us a gentle nudge (and maybe side-eye), why not turn it into a game?

Here are some hacks that gamify cleaning your room without making you feel like you’re actually doing chores. You don’t need a mop. You need a mindset shift and a really good playlist.

1. The One-Song Showdown

Put on your most dramatic power anthem. You have one song to clean as much as possible—socks, wrappers, that weird thing under your bed that may be moving.

Why it works: It’s fast. It’s furious. It’s cardio. Bonus points if you lip-sync into your hairbrush like you’re opening for Beyoncé.

2. The ‘Three-Item Rule’

Every time you leave your room (for snacks, existential pacing, whatever) take three things out with you: a plate, a water bottle, a random hair tie.

Why it works: It’s like passive cleaning. Like a Fitbit for your mess.

3. Commercial Break Blitz

Watching Netflix? Every time there's a loading screen or you pause to answer a text, clean five things. Or just stand up and move something.

Why it works: You don’t feel like you’re “cleaning,” you’re just multitasking like a domestic ninja.

4. The Dice of Doom

Grab a six-sided die. Roll it. That number = how many items you have to pick up, toss, or put away. Make it a recurring game. Like every 15 minutes. Or every time your cat judges you.

Why it works: It’s weirdly satisfying. And slightly chaotic. Like your room.

5. Reverse Hide and Seek

Pick 5 random items that don’t belong in your room. Now “hide” them back where they actually belong—kitchen, bathroom, closet, Narnia.

Why it works: You trick your brain into seeing it as a quest, not a task. It’s not “cleaning,” it’s “repatriation of lost objects.”