Chuttamalle Is 'Most Streamed Telugu Song' At First Ever Awards In India Based Entirely On Streaming Data

Music streaming has so thoroughly rewired the industry’s circuitry that it now defines the market. Algorithms now function as gatekeepers, playlists are the new radio, and a viral reel sync can mint a global star overnight. Traditional charts trail behind the real-time feedback loops of Spotify’s skip rates and YouTube’s repeat views. It's long overdue that streaming earns its own awards show. One that celebrates not just sound, but scale.

JioSaavn has announced the launch of the very first edition of India Superhit Awards based entirely on streaming data gathered on the platform. Moving away from voting and jury-based recognitions, India Superhit Awards provides an exclusive insight into ‘what India is truly listening to’ using listener streaming and engagement data.

For the inaugural edition, JioSaavn highlighted top music tracks and artists across India’s 10 most popular languages: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Marathi. The awards are based on JioSaavn’s streaming data of recordings and compositions released and streamed between 1st January and 31st December 2024. This edition recognised creators in five categories- Most Streamed Song, Most Streamed Female Artist, Most Streamed Male Artist, Most Streamed Lyricist & Most Streamed Composer.

Aaj ki Raat (Hindi), Espresso (English), Ve Haaniyaan (Punjabi), Gulabi Sadi (Marathi), Maroon Color Sadiya (Bhojpuri), Laage Ura Dhura (Bengali), Katchi Sera (Tamil), Chuttamalle (Telugu), Dwapara (Kannada) and Illuminati (Malayalam) lead the charts for the Most Streamed Song of the Year.

A JioSaavn spokesperson said, “We’re excited to introduce the India Superhit Awards, a pioneering initiative that honours music that India loves the most. Our goal is to not only celebrate the best of the industry but to ensure our listeners' choices are recognised by showcasing exactly what the nation has been streaming. These awards are here to set a new benchmark in recognizing both established and emerging musical talent.”

The awards also highlighted India's top Female and Male singers. Madhubanti Bagchi, with her chart-topping tracks like - Aaj Ki Raat and Peelings, won the title of ‘Most-Streamed Female singer in Hindi while Arijit Singh, was crowned the ‘Most-Streamed Male singer, with hits like Sajni and Soulmate.

Other singers who won the title across various languages included: Jyoti Nooran and Danny (Punjabi), Sai Smriti and Sai Abhyankkar (Tamil), Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh (Telugu), Sabrina Carpenter and Hanumankind (English), Shruthi Prahlad and Jaskaran Singh (Kannada), Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Dabzee (Malayalam), Sonali Sonawane and Sanju Rathod (Marathi), Shilpi Raj and Pawan Singh (Bhojpuri), Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh (Bengali)

In the Top Lyricists category, notable lyricists such as Amitabh Bhattacharya, Ramajogayya Sastry,V. Nagendra Prasad, Anupam Roy and others were honoured for their exceptional work across Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and other regional languages. Composers Sachin-Jigar, Anirudh Ravichander, Om Jha, Arjun Janya, and others were also celebrated for their contributions to India’s music and entertainment industry.