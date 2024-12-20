ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Christmas Coffee Recipes: Brew Festive Cheer With These Cosy Beverages

These holiday-inspired coffee recipes bring a perfect blend of flavour, warmth, and festive cheer to your celebrations:

Special Christmas Coffee Recipes
Special Christmas Coffee Recipes (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

With the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the magic of Christmas, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festive coffee creations that warm the heart and energise the soul. Whether it’s a cozy evening by the fireplace or a cheerful holiday gathering, these special recipes are designed to make every moment memorable.

Curated by Shreya Sanghvi and Simran Vohra, Recipe Curators at NUUK, these holiday-inspired coffee recipes bring a perfect blend of flavour, warmth, and festive cheer to your celebrations:

Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate Cappuccino (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 shot of espresso

1 cup milk of choice

1/2 tbsp sweetener of choice (sugar/ jaggery)

1 cinnamon stick

200 gms good quality chocolate

1/4th cup corn starch

1/4th cup cocoa powder

Additional:

Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Strawberries

Instructions:

Prepare an espresso shot, place half the chocolate bark over the mug while the espresso is pouring

Now, In a vessel, heat the milk, let it come to a slight boil

Add the cinnamon stick, chocolate infused espresso, remaining chopped chocolate & sugar

Next, add cocoa powder & a corn slurry

Mix it thoroughly

Let it come to a boil

Pour it fresh and hot in your favourite Christmas Mug

Top it off with whipped cream/ marshmallows and strawberries on the side


Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (any kind)

1/2 cup espresso (cooled)

2 tbsp salted caramel sauce

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg and sea salt

1/2 cup ice

Garnish:

Whipped cream

Drizzle of caramel sauce

Crushed toffee bits

Cinnamon dusting

Instructions:

Add milk, coffee, caramel sauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and ice to a blender

Blend until frothy

Pour into a glass or mug

Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, crushed toffee, and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Coffee Chia Pudding

Coffee Chia Pudding
Coffee Chia Pudding (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 shot of espresso

1/2 cup chia seeds

1/2 tbsp sweetener

Drops of vanilla essence

1 cup milk

Almonds to garnish

Instructions:

Take your chia seeds in a bowl, add the sweetener along with the Espresso Shot

Add a drop of vanilla and milk

Mix it thoroughly and let this sit overnight

Garnish with almonds and you're ready to dig in

Read More:

  1. Raise a Toast This Festive Season With Delightful Christmas Cocktails
  2. 3 Strawberry Dessert Recipes To Brighten Your Winter Days
  3. Bored Of Eating Regular Meal? Try These Unique Pasta And cauliflower Recipes With A Delicious Twist

With the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the magic of Christmas, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festive coffee creations that warm the heart and energise the soul. Whether it’s a cozy evening by the fireplace or a cheerful holiday gathering, these special recipes are designed to make every moment memorable.

Curated by Shreya Sanghvi and Simran Vohra, Recipe Curators at NUUK, these holiday-inspired coffee recipes bring a perfect blend of flavour, warmth, and festive cheer to your celebrations:

Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate Cappuccino (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 shot of espresso

1 cup milk of choice

1/2 tbsp sweetener of choice (sugar/ jaggery)

1 cinnamon stick

200 gms good quality chocolate

1/4th cup corn starch

1/4th cup cocoa powder

Additional:

Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Strawberries

Instructions:

Prepare an espresso shot, place half the chocolate bark over the mug while the espresso is pouring

Now, In a vessel, heat the milk, let it come to a slight boil

Add the cinnamon stick, chocolate infused espresso, remaining chopped chocolate & sugar

Next, add cocoa powder & a corn slurry

Mix it thoroughly

Let it come to a boil

Pour it fresh and hot in your favourite Christmas Mug

Top it off with whipped cream/ marshmallows and strawberries on the side


Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (any kind)

1/2 cup espresso (cooled)

2 tbsp salted caramel sauce

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg and sea salt

1/2 cup ice

Garnish:

Whipped cream

Drizzle of caramel sauce

Crushed toffee bits

Cinnamon dusting

Instructions:

Add milk, coffee, caramel sauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and ice to a blender

Blend until frothy

Pour into a glass or mug

Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, crushed toffee, and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Coffee Chia Pudding

Coffee Chia Pudding
Coffee Chia Pudding (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 shot of espresso

1/2 cup chia seeds

1/2 tbsp sweetener

Drops of vanilla essence

1 cup milk

Almonds to garnish

Instructions:

Take your chia seeds in a bowl, add the sweetener along with the Espresso Shot

Add a drop of vanilla and milk

Mix it thoroughly and let this sit overnight

Garnish with almonds and you're ready to dig in

Read More:

  1. Raise a Toast This Festive Season With Delightful Christmas Cocktails
  2. 3 Strawberry Dessert Recipes To Brighten Your Winter Days
  3. Bored Of Eating Regular Meal? Try These Unique Pasta And cauliflower Recipes With A Delicious Twist

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONCOFFEE CHIA PUDDING RECIPESALTED CARAMEL CINNAMON LATTEHOT CHOCOLATE CAPPUCCINOCHRISTMAS COFFEE RECIPES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.