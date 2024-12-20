ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Christmas Coffee Recipes: Brew Festive Cheer With These Cosy Beverages

With the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the magic of Christmas, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festive coffee creations that warm the heart and energise the soul. Whether it’s a cozy evening by the fireplace or a cheerful holiday gathering, these special recipes are designed to make every moment memorable.

Curated by Shreya Sanghvi and Simran Vohra, Recipe Curators at NUUK, these holiday-inspired coffee recipes bring a perfect blend of flavour, warmth, and festive cheer to your celebrations:

Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate Cappuccino (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 shot of espresso

1 cup milk of choice

1/2 tbsp sweetener of choice (sugar/ jaggery)

1 cinnamon stick

200 gms good quality chocolate

1/4th cup corn starch

1/4th cup cocoa powder

Additional:

Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Strawberries

Instructions:

Prepare an espresso shot, place half the chocolate bark over the mug while the espresso is pouring

Now, In a vessel, heat the milk, let it come to a slight boil

Add the cinnamon stick, chocolate infused espresso, remaining chopped chocolate & sugar

Next, add cocoa powder & a corn slurry

Mix it thoroughly

Let it come to a boil

Pour it fresh and hot in your favourite Christmas Mug

Top it off with whipped cream/ marshmallows and strawberries on the side



Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients: