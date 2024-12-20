Christmas Coffee Recipes: Brew Festive Cheer With These Cosy Beverages

With the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the magic of Christmas, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festive coffee creations that warm the heart and energise the soul. Whether it’s a cozy evening by the fireplace or a cheerful holiday gathering, these special recipes are designed to make every moment memorable.
Curated by Shreya Sanghvi and Simran Vohra, Recipe Curators at NUUK, these holiday-inspired coffee recipes bring a perfect blend of flavour, warmth, and festive cheer to your celebrations:
Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Cappuccino
Ingredients:
1 shot of espresso
1 cup milk of choice
1/2 tbsp sweetener of choice (sugar/ jaggery)
1 cinnamon stick
200 gms good quality chocolate
1/4th cup corn starch
1/4th cup cocoa powder
Additional:
Whipped cream
Marshmallows
Strawberries
Instructions:
Prepare an espresso shot, place half the chocolate bark over the mug while the espresso is pouring
Now, In a vessel, heat the milk, let it come to a slight boil
Add the cinnamon stick, chocolate infused espresso, remaining chopped chocolate & sugar
Next, add cocoa powder & a corn slurry
Mix it thoroughly
Let it come to a boil
Pour it fresh and hot in your favourite Christmas Mug
Top it off with whipped cream/ marshmallows and strawberries on the side
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte
Ingredients:
1 cup milk (any kind)
1/2 cup espresso (cooled)
2 tbsp salted caramel sauce
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg and sea salt
1/2 cup ice
Garnish:
Whipped cream
Drizzle of caramel sauce
Crushed toffee bits
Cinnamon dusting
Instructions:
Add milk, coffee, caramel sauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and ice to a blender
Blend until frothy
Pour into a glass or mug
Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, crushed toffee, and a sprinkle of cinnamon
Coffee Chia Pudding
Ingredients:
1 shot of espresso
1/2 cup chia seeds
1/2 tbsp sweetener
Drops of vanilla essence
1 cup milk
Almonds to garnish
Instructions:
Take your chia seeds in a bowl, add the sweetener along with the Espresso Shot
Add a drop of vanilla and milk
Mix it thoroughly and let this sit overnight
Garnish with almonds and you're ready to dig in
