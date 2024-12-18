ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Raise a Toast This Festive Season With Delightful Christmas Cocktails

As 2024 winds down and the air turns crisp with festive cheer, it is time to swap the hustle and bustle of everyday life for twinkling lights, cosy evenings, and merry celebrations. Whether you are planning a glamorous holiday soirée or a snug night in with loved ones, here's a collection of irresistible Christmas cocktails to set the mood. Crafted with festive flair by Pallav Soin of Modi Illva, these recipes will add just the right sparkle to your Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Let’s raise a toast to good times, great company, and delicious drinks!

Santa's Secret Sazerac

Santa's Secret Sazerac (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

Ice cubes | 1 teaspoon sugar syrup | 3 dashes Angostura bitters | 20 ml Rockford Whisky | 1 teaspoon anise | Lemon peel strip

How to mix it:

Fill a tumbler with ice cubes to chill the glass. In a separate mixing glass, combine the sugar syrup, Angostura bitters, and Rockford Whisky. Stir well to blend

Discard the ice from the chilled glass and swirl the anise inside to coat it with flavour. Pour out any excess anise. Strain the whisky mixture into the prepared glass

Rub the strip of lemon peel along the rim of the glass, then drop it in as a garnish. Serve and enjoy the festive warmth of this sophisticated holiday cocktail!

Winter Wonderland Whisky

Winter Wonderland Whisky (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 part Rockford Whisky | 4 parts Quality Ginger Ale | 1 Lime Wedge

How to mix it:

Fill a glass with ice cubes