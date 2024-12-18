Raise a Toast This Festive Season With Delightful Christmas Cocktails

As 2024 winds down and the air turns crisp with festive cheer, it is time to swap the hustle and bustle of everyday life for twinkling lights, cosy evenings, and merry celebrations. Whether you are planning a glamorous holiday soirée or a snug night in with loved ones, here's a collection of irresistible Christmas cocktails to set the mood. Crafted with festive flair by Pallav Soin of Modi Illva, these recipes will add just the right sparkle to your Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Let’s raise a toast to good times, great company, and delicious drinks!
Santa's Secret Sazerac
Ingredients:
Ice cubes | 1 teaspoon sugar syrup | 3 dashes Angostura bitters | 20 ml Rockford Whisky | 1 teaspoon anise | Lemon peel strip
How to mix it:
Fill a tumbler with ice cubes to chill the glass. In a separate mixing glass, combine the sugar syrup, Angostura bitters, and Rockford Whisky. Stir well to blend
Discard the ice from the chilled glass and swirl the anise inside to coat it with flavour. Pour out any excess anise. Strain the whisky mixture into the prepared glass
Rub the strip of lemon peel along the rim of the glass, then drop it in as a garnish. Serve and enjoy the festive warmth of this sophisticated holiday cocktail!
Winter Wonderland Whisky
Ingredients:
1 part Rockford Whisky | 4 parts Quality Ginger Ale | 1 Lime Wedge
How to mix it:
Fill a glass with ice cubes
Pour Rockford Whisky over the ice and top it up with ginger ale. Stir briefly to combine.
Squeeze a lime wedge over the drink, then drop it into the glass as a garnish. Sip and enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste!
Winter Orchard Delight
Ingredients:
1/2 Green Apple, sliced | 1/2 Red Apple, sliced | 1/2 Lemon, sliced | 2 Cinnamon Sticks | 60 ml Artic Vodka
How to mix it:
In a large jar, combine the green apple slices, red apple slices, lemon slices, and cinnamon sticks
Pour in Artic Vodka, close the jar, and give it a gentle shake
Refrigerate the mixture for at least 24 hours (or up to 3 days) to let the flavours infuse perfectly. Serve chilled and enjoy this flavourful twist!
Twisted Whisky Sour
Ingredients:
45ml Rockford Whisky | 30ml Orange Juice | 20ml Lime Juice | 15ml Sugar Syrup | 2/3 Drops of Aromatic Bitters | Ice Cubes
How to mix it:
Fill a mixing tin 3/4th full of ice cubes
Add Rockford Whisky, lime juice, sugar syrup, orange juice, and bitters. Shake well until chilled.
Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with a slice of orange or cherry. Cheers to a zesty twist on your classic whisky cocktail!
