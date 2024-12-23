Christmas 2024: Visit Santa Claus Village In Rovaniemi Where Christmas Is Celebrated All Year-Round

Imagine a landscape blanketed in white snow, with reindeer grazing nearby and log cabins glowing warmly in the soft Arctic light. High up in the snow-draped expanse of Finnish Lapland lies a place where Christmas is a way of life. It is the kind of place that feels like stepping into a storybook, where magic is not only possible but expected.

This is Santa Claus Village, a whimsical retreat where you can meet Santa himself no matter what month it is. The air is alive with childlike excitement as visitors of all ages queue up to share their Christmas wishes with St. Nick in his official office, a charming wooden cabin that feels like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale.

How Did It Start?

Nestled deep within the snowy landscapes of Finnish Lapland lies Korvatunturi, the mythical “Ear Fell” is said to be the original home of Santa Claus. Shrouded in secrecy, its exact location is known only to a select few, as if hidden away by the hand of nature itself.

But Santa, ever the generous soul, wanted to bring his magic closer to the world. And so, in 1985, he established his office in Rovaniemi, on the edge of the Arctic Circle. Here, he greets visitors daily, sharing his wisdom and his warmth.

Each year, on December 23rd, Santa embarks on his epic journey to bring joy to children across the globe. From his Arctic home, he sets forth, his sleigh laden with gifts, his spirit illuminating the hearts of all who believe.

Free Activities

For those lucky enough to visit Santa Claus Village, the magic doesn’t end with Santa himself. The village also boasts an official post office, where letters to Santa are sorted and sent worldwide. Santa’s Main Post Office invites you to marvel at the thousands of letters from children worldwide and send your own mail adorned with a special Arctic Circle stamp. You can even send your loved ones a postcard the same postmark.

Then there’s the historic Roosevelt Cottage, a charming relic completed in 1950. You can hop on a sleigh pulled by reindeer or huskies, their jingling bells and eager barks slicing through the frosty air as you glide over the snow. For those seeking a more modern thrill, snowmobiles offer a speedy way to traverse the icy terrain.

As dusk falls, the Northern Lights often make a spectacular appearance, painting the sky in shades of green, pink, and purple. Watching the aurora borealis dance above the village is an experience so breathtaking, it’s almost as if nature itself is part of the Christmas celebration. The villagers offer guided tours to maximize your chances of spotting this celestial display.

Christmas Cuisine

No visit is complete without indulging in local treats. Cozy restaurants serve hearty Finnish fare, from reindeer stew to sweet cinnamon pastries. There’s something inherently festive about sipping on hot mulled wine while the snow falls softly outside, each sip warming you from the inside out.

Santa Claus Village may be a long way from home, but it feels like the warmest place on Earth. So, if you ever find yourself longing for the magic of Christmas, head north to Santa Claus Village, where the spirit of the season shines brightly, no matter the time of year.