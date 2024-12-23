Christmas 2024: Star-Approved Party Dresses for the Season

The holiday season is a time for joy, cheer, and the annual dilemma of what to wear to the Christmas party. Fear not, fashionistas. Our favourite celebrities have been serving up festive looks that are both dazzling and attainable. Let’s unwrap some style inspiration.
1. Pink Pantheress
Janhvi Kapoor graced the scene in an Oscar de la Renta dress that redefines holiday glamour. The ensemble features a fitted bodice with sequins, flowing into a voluminous skirt. The timeless bombshell silhouette make it a perfect choice for a Christmas soirée.
Style Tip: Channel Janhvi by opting for a classic A-line dress in fuchsia pink to capture that festive spirit.
2. 60s Glam
Triptii Dimri stunned in a Gauri & Nainika 60s style frock that combines playful charm with elegant design. The frock boasts a structured bodice and a voluminous flared skirt in a rose print.
Style Tip: Emulate Triptii’s look with a fit-and-flare dress featuring delicate embellishments or lace details. Pair with understated accessories to let the dress take centrestage. Team with minimalist black heels.
3. Metallic Mini
Kriti Sanon turned heads in an emerald metallic mini dress from Label NOBO. The shimmering fabric and sleek silhouette make it an ideal pick for a night of festive revelry.
Style Tip: To mirror Kriti’s ensemble, choose a metallic mini dress in a bold colour. Keep accessories minimal (perhaps a pair of simple hoop earrings) to maintain a chic balance.
4. Sequin Skirt
Ananya Panday dazzled in a glamorous Zella sequin skirt paired with a tank top from Mirchi By Kim, striking a balance between festive sparkle and effortless style.
Style Tip: Recreate Ananya’s look with a high-waisted sequin skirt in silver or gold, coupled with a neutral blouse or sweater. Finish with strappy heels to add a touch of elegance.
5. Subtle Shimmer
Mrunal Thakur showcased sophistication in a black corset dress by Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, featuring clean lines and shimmery embellishments.
Style Tip: Opt for a midi dress with minimalist design elements. Accessorize with a statement clutch and classic pumps to complete the ensemble.
6. Priyanka Chopra’s Santa-Inspired Chic
And if all else fails, take a page from Priyanka Chopra’s book and embrace the holiday theme wholeheartedly. She donned a chic Santa outfit with a cute headband instead of a hat, proving that festive costumes can be both fun and fashionable.
Style Tip: Incorporate holiday motifs into your attire: a red dress with white accents or a velvet ensemble can evoke Santa’s iconic look without veering into costume territory.
Whether you’re aiming for classic elegance or modern sparkle, there’s inspiration aplenty to ensure you’re the star atop the Christmas tree.
