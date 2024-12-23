ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Christmas 2024: Star-Approved Party Dresses for the Season

The holiday season is a time for joy, cheer, and the annual dilemma of what to wear to the Christmas party. Fear not, fashionistas. Our favourite celebrities have been serving up festive looks that are both dazzling and attainable. Let’s unwrap some style inspiration.

1. Pink Pantheress

Janhvi Kapoor graced the scene in an Oscar de la Renta dress that redefines holiday glamour. The ensemble features a fitted bodice with sequins, flowing into a voluminous skirt. The timeless bombshell silhouette make it a perfect choice for a Christmas soirée.

Style Tip: Channel Janhvi by opting for a classic A-line dress in fuchsia pink to capture that festive spirit.

2. 60s Glam

Triptii Dimri stunned in a Gauri & Nainika 60s style frock that combines playful charm with elegant design. The frock boasts a structured bodice and a voluminous flared skirt in a rose print.

Style Tip: Emulate Triptii’s look with a fit-and-flare dress featuring delicate embellishments or lace details. Pair with understated accessories to let the dress take centrestage. Team with minimalist black heels.

3. Metallic Mini