Why Do Christians Fast on Ash Wednesday? The History, Meaning, and Purpose Behind the Practice

There is something humbling about ashes. They speak of the past, of things burned away, of what remains when all else is lost. On Ash Wednesday, the faithful walk into churches, kneel before solemn-faced priests, and allow their foreheads to be marked with these same ashes, smudged into the shape of a cross.

The Meaning of Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday finds its roots in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, particularly in the New Testament. It mirrors the 40 days and 40 nights that Jesus spent fasting and praying in the wilderness, where he was tempted by Satan but remained steadfast in his faith.

This period of fasting and spiritual preparation became the foundation for the Christian observance of Lent. Just as Jesus withdrew from the world to strengthen his connection with God, Christians use this time to practice self-discipline, repent for their sins, and seek renewal.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and reflection leading up to Easter Sunday. It is a day that reminds Christians of their mortality, of the dust from which they came and the dust to which they shall return.

It is not a day of celebration, but of solemn acknowledgment: a time to turn inward and confront one’s own failings, to seek renewal, and to prepare the soul for the promise of resurrection.

The ashes placed on the forehead in the shape of a cross serve as a symbol of Christ’s suffering and sacrifice. The cross itself is the ultimate symbol of redemption, representing Jesus' crucifixion and the salvation it brought to humanity. The ashes themselves are made from the burned palms of the previous year’s Palm Sunday. They are placed on the forehead with the words: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return” or in some churches, “Repent and believe in the Gospel.” The cross is traced with a gentle hand. When Christians receive the ashes, they are called to reflect on their own mortality, repent, and prepare their hearts for the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday, which is the culmination of the Lenten journey.

Fasting on Ash Wednesday

Fasting has always been a way to cleanse, to detach from the world in order to focus on the divine. On Ash Wednesday, many Christians fast, eating only a single meal or limiting themselves to simple foods. Others abstain from meat, offering their small sacrifice in solidarity with Christ’s own suffering.

The act of fasting is about discipline, about letting go of excess. Some give up comforts (sweets, coffee, distractions) while others take on acts of kindness, generosity, or service to others. It is a way of acknowledging that hunger (both physical and spiritual) exists, and that through sacrifice, one can come closer to understanding the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

How Ash Wednesday Is Observed

Churches hold solemn services where believers come forward to receive the mark of ashes, heads bowed, reflecting on their mortality and need for grace. The faithful fast or refrain from indulgences, using the day to begin their spiritual journey toward renewal.

Confession and prayer take on deeper meaning, as many seek to cleanse their hearts in preparation for Lent. In some traditions, processions wind through streets, and in others, people gather in small groups for prayers. Ash Wednesday is a day of pause.

Marks The Beginning of Lent

Lent is a season of reflection and renewal, mirroring the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness. It is a time to let go of what weighs heavy on the soul, to seek charity, to deepen prayer, to realign the heart with faith.

So, on this Ash Wednesday, as the ashes are pressed upon foreheads, as the faithful step back into the world marked with the cross, they carry one truth:

That from dust they came, and to dust they shall return. But in between, there is grace.