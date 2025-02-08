ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Chocolate Day 2025: Impress Your Valentine With A Delicious Chocolate Mud Cake

Now, if you’re thinking, “I’m not a baker!”—fear not. “Mud cake is a low effort, high reward dessert,” said Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef at Radisson Blu, Delhi NCR. Chef Mathur shared his special mud cake recipe for Chocolate Day.

However, instead of gifting your date a box, why not bake her a cake? A good mud cake says, “I love you so much that I willingly spent time in the kitchen instead of panic-buying something at the supermarket.” Bonus points if you serve it warm with a scoop of ice cream, because nothing screams “romance” like a molten river of chocolate.

In 1861, Richard Cadbury capitalized on the growing popularity of Valentine’s Day by introducing the first heart-shaped box of chocolates, adorned with romantic designs. This ingenious marketing move cemented chocolate’s place as a Valentine’s Day staple.

The story begins in the 17th century when chocolate was considered an exotic luxury enjoyed by European nobility. Its rich, decadent flavour and association with indulgence made it the perfect treat for special occasions. By the 19th century, chocolate became more accessible to the general public thanks to advancements in production.

Chocolate Day on February 9 is your chance to wow your Valentine.

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (325°F). Grease and line the bottom of the cake pan with parchment paper. This prevents sticking.

2. In a saucepan over low heat, combine butter, coffee powder, and water. Heat until the butter is melted and the mixture is simmering. Remove from heat and add the chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar.

4. Pour the warm chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.

5. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, and eggs. Add this wet mixture to the batter and mix until just combined.

6. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and gently tap the pan on the counter to release any air bubbles.

7. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. Start checking for doneness at 40 minutes.

8. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting it onto a wire rack to cool completely.

ii) For The Chocolate Truffle:

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine heavy cream, liquid glucose, and butter. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

2. Remove from heat and pour over the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Let sit for 1 minute to allow the chocolate to melt, then whisk until smooth and glossy.

3. Divide the truffle mixture into two equal portions. Cover one portion and refrigerate until thickened to a spreadable consistency (about 2 hours). Leave the other portion at room temperature for the final glaze.

iii) Assembling the Cake:

1. Once the cake is completely cool, use a long serrated knife to carefully slice it horizontally into three even layers.

2. Spread half of the chilled truffle frosting evenly over the first cake layer. Top with the second cake layer and spread with the remaining chilled truffle frosting. Place the final cake layer on top.

3. Refrigerate the assembled cake for at least 2 hours to allow the filling to set.

4. Pour the room-temperature truffle glaze over the chilled cake, ensuring it covers the top and sides. Use an offset spatula to smooth the glaze if desired.

5. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the glaze to set. Your cake is ready, serve it to your Valentine cold, and wait for her to shower you with compliments.

Happy Chocolate Day 2025!