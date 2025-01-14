Tang Ping Or Lying Flat: The Silent Rebellion By China's Gen Z That Is Challenging The Country's 'Rat Race' Work Culture

China, the country that is infamous for its strict laws that violate human rights records, censorship, and labour practices, is again making headlines with its Gen Z, which has finally decided to start a rebellion against its 'rat race' culture. 'Tang Ping', or ‘lying flat,’ is a part of the ethos of doing just enough to get by and rejects the unyielding pressure of modern-day work culture. The movement, predominantly embraced by China's Gen Z, challenges traditional norms of success and ambition in a society known for its intense work ethic. The Chinese social phenomenon refers to a way of life that involves not working more than you must, avoiding competitive roles and reducing material consumption.

It started five years ago when Luo Huazhong discovered doing nothing. After quitting his job in Sichuan Province, he biked over 1,000 miles to Tibet and found he was able to survive odd jobs. His savings were $60 a month. He took to a social media platform and wrote, "Lying flat is justice". He further described his way of life. "I have been doing nothing and I don't feel like there's anything wrong". The post had gone viral among China's youth and the government.

The overwhelming 996 culture

Tang Ping is also a counterculture movement, erupted by growing disillusionment with the 996 work schedule – working from 9 am to 9 pm for 6 days a week. After Huazhong's post went viral, many young people shared stories of their decision to leave corporate ambition and instead choose a minimalist lifestyle.

"I stay at home and sleep and watch television series. Sometimes I go out for walks, read books, and just think a lot,” said Daisy Zhang, 28, to a foreign media outlet. She described herself as lying flat for the last two weeks after leaving her job in the film industry in Wuxi in China’s Jiangsu province. Many youngsters took to their social media and wrote that Tang Ping is "liberating".

Tong Ah Chew, a Chinese resident in India calls this tang ping culture a turning point for China. "Young people feel pressure. Their promises were broken. Young people are smart to realise that material things no longer matter but living for ourselves matters."

On the other hand, mental health professionals feel that tang ping reflects a broader mental health crisis among Chinese youth. "Young people seem to have burned out on a social scale. For decades, China has equated personal worth with productivity and how much material possessions you have. Now, youngsters want to reclaim their individuality and mental health," explains Dr. Sumegha Soni.

Rebellion against traditional work practices

While the trend has gained momentum, many highlight the role of social media in spreading this phenomenon. "Social media amplify these choices and encourage others to participate, especially when an individual is in a vulnerable state and feels trapped in work cycle and goals," says Dr. Urvi Sathe.

In China, a generation ago, hard work, marriage, and children were seen as routes to success. This system was enforced by the country's authoritarian leaders. Chinese population then saw this as a fair compromise for lifting millions out of poverty. This idea was followed by years of being force-fed by Xi Jinping's "Chinese dream", which promised a bright future for the Chinese nation. Later, the dream became difficult for millions of workers who had to work for 996 schedules in the country. Now, Gen Z fear that they may not be able to do better than their parents.

Now, Tang Ping has come in the wake of an increasingly high-pressure environment for young people. This is also the population that has grown under a one-child policy of China and they are expected to work longer hours than their parents, also the fact that their parents' generation is retiring which is larger than the number of Gen Z in the total population of China. Interestingly, the youth in China are trained for longer working hours. Many urban high school students in China attend classes six or seven days a week, from 7 am to 9 pm. The students are engaged in studying, preparing for tests, do home tasks like food preparation and dishwashing. This entire structure trains them for long working hours, however, with Tang Ping, China sees a turn toward a slower pace of life.

Freedom over material growth

Thinkers view Tang Ping as a reaction to broader systemic issues and some call it lazy. "It is a form of quiet protest. It's not about being lazy. It's about refusing to play the game. This trend challenges the idea that success must come at any cost. But the youth doesn't want to be part of this success. They are prioritising their mental well-being and happiness," says Albret Tham, the former custodian of a 101-year-old Chinese temple in Mumbai.

The desire to leave the 'rat race' is surely gaining momentum in China, but analysts in China warn that this concept may not become widely adopted as it doesn't go with the authority's 'communist values'. In 2018, President Xi said that "the new era belongs to those who work hard and happiness can only be achieved through great endeavours." As per reports, the Chinese government has targeted the 'lying flat' movement as a threat to the country's social and economic stability. Indeed, Huazhong's post was removed by censors. Additionally, any mention of 'lying flat' is also restricted across Chinese media.

It is not only the work efficiency that can eventually lead to crashing of the economy that China is worried about, but this phenomenon can lower the birth rate, which is already concerning – divided into less younger population than the last generation. Additionally, prolonged inactivity can lead to many physical and mental health conditions such as heart disease and depression.

Prioritising mental well-being

China's social narrative calls 'lying flat' "shameful" and urges young people not to 'lie flat'. To channel the energies of the younger generation, the government has started promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. The Chinese government has announced policies that support startups and technological advancements to motivate youngsters to choose alternative paths to traditional careers.

The Tang Ping movement has sparked conversation globally about the pressure felt by the younger generation. While Gen Z across the globe remains committed to prioritising their physical and mental well-being, it is not too far from the phenomenon reaching India and gaining momentum. For now, it has already reshaped the conversation in China and outside about what it means to lead a slow and meaningful life.