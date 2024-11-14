ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Children's Day 2024: Magical Places In India Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Spark your child's imagination at these enchanting destinations in India ( Freepik )

India is filled with magical locations that look as though they’ve leaped straight out of a fairytale book. These destinations are perfect for sparking young imaginations, full of sparkling lakes, misty forests and whimsical landscapes that would make even the famous Faraway Tree envious.

Gurez Valley

Hidden away in the Himalayas, Gurez Valley is a paradise of meadows, snow-capped peaks and enchanting rivers. This valley, with its untouched beauty and mysterious charm, feels like a setting for a thrilling Enid Blyton adventure.

What Kids Will Love: Spotting wildflowers and butterflies, listening to the whisper of rivers, and exploring ancient forts in a place that’s hardly changed for centuries.

Mawlynnong Village

Often called “Asia’s Cleanest Village,” Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is filled with lush greenery, charming bamboo houses, and views that stretch for miles. The people of this village have created a true paradise, with pristine paths lined with flowers and trees.

What Kids Will Love: Climbing up the “Sky View” treehouse for a panoramic view of the jungle canopy and discovering the spotless beauty of a village that feels straight out of a storybook.

Loktak Lake

Why It’s Magical: Known as the only floating lake in the world, Loktak Lake in Manipur is dotted with floating islands called “phumdis.” These little islands drift on the lake’s surface, giving the illusion of magical, moving land.

What Kids Will Love: Watching the “dancing islands” and spotting migratory birds. Loktak is a paradise for young explorers with a taste for the mystical.

Kaas Plateau