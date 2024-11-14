Children's Day 2024: Magical Places In India Straight Out Of A Fairytale

India is filled with magical locations that look as though they’ve leaped straight out of a fairytale book. These destinations are perfect for sparking young imaginations, full of sparkling lakes, misty forests and whimsical landscapes that would make even the famous Faraway Tree envious.
Gurez Valley
Hidden away in the Himalayas, Gurez Valley is a paradise of meadows, snow-capped peaks and enchanting rivers. This valley, with its untouched beauty and mysterious charm, feels like a setting for a thrilling Enid Blyton adventure.
What Kids Will Love: Spotting wildflowers and butterflies, listening to the whisper of rivers, and exploring ancient forts in a place that’s hardly changed for centuries.
Mawlynnong Village
Often called “Asia’s Cleanest Village,” Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is filled with lush greenery, charming bamboo houses, and views that stretch for miles. The people of this village have created a true paradise, with pristine paths lined with flowers and trees.
What Kids Will Love: Climbing up the “Sky View” treehouse for a panoramic view of the jungle canopy and discovering the spotless beauty of a village that feels straight out of a storybook.
Loktak Lake
Why It’s Magical: Known as the only floating lake in the world, Loktak Lake in Manipur is dotted with floating islands called “phumdis.” These little islands drift on the lake’s surface, giving the illusion of magical, moving land.
What Kids Will Love: Watching the “dancing islands” and spotting migratory birds. Loktak is a paradise for young explorers with a taste for the mystical.
Kaas Plateau
This UNESCO World Heritage site is known as Maharashtra’s “Valley of Flowers.” During monsoon season, Kaas Plateau bursts into a vibrant palette of colors as over 850 species of wildflowers bloom together, creating a floral carpet.
What Kids Will Love: Walking through fields of flowers that change colour every few days, as though nature herself were painting a new picture daily.
Bundi
With its blue houses, ancient stepwells, and Bundi Palace, this town in Rajasthan feels like stepping into a bygone era. The palace murals and narrow alleyways are straight out of a royal fantasy.
What Kids Will Love: Wandering through palaces, climbing up stepwells, and pretending to be little royals in a magical kingdom.
Ziro Valley
Surrounded by rolling green hills and paddy fields, Arunachal's Ziro Valley is a serene, untouched paradise where time seems to stand still. The indigenous Apatani tribe call this valley home.
What Kids Will Love: Running through endless green fields, meeting friendly locals, and seeing the quirky nose plugs worn by Apatani elders.
Araku Valley
Why It’s Magical: This lush valley in Andhra Pradesh is full of coffee plantations, waterfalls, and caves, making it an ideal escape into nature’s lap.
What Kids Will Love: Exploring the Borra Caves, watching waterfalls, and maybe even spotting monkeys and colourful birds in this little jungle wonderland.
Patan
Famous for the Rani ki Vav (Queen’s Stepwell), Patan in Gujarat has a regal charm that’s as enchanting as any fairytale. The intricately carved stepwell descends into the earth like a hidden castle.
What Kids Will Love: Descending the levels of the stepwell and marveling at carvings of gods, animals, and flowers—it’s like entering a hidden world under the ground.
Tirthan Valley
Why It’s Magical: Nestled within the Great Himalayan National Park in Himachal Pradesh, Tirthan Valley is a peaceful escape with rivers, forests, and snow-capped peaks.
What Kids Will Love: Fishing in clear streams, trekking through forests, and feeling like true explorers in a mountain paradise.