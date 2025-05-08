Children's Book Week 2025: Indian Writers Who’ll Make Your Kids Fall In Love With Reading

Children’s Book Week is upon us, and what a scrumptious time it is to curl up with a biscuit in one hand and a book in the other. If you listen closely, you can almost hear the rustling of pages and the giggling of curious young minds getting lost in fantastical adventures. Not just any adventures. Indian ones, brimming with tamarind-sour secrets, mango-yellow summers, and friends as unforgettable as your first day at school.
Getting kids into reading isn’t always easy, especially when phones and screens are competing for their attention. But one of the best ways to spark a love for reading is by giving kids books they can actually see themselves in. Stories set in familiar places, characters who eat the same food, celebrate the same festivals, and talk like they do.
Thankfully, India has some amazing children’s book authors who write fun, relatable, and meaningful stories for kids of all ages. Here are some names parents should know:
1. Ruskin Bond
Age group: 6+
Ruskin Bond is one of India’s most beloved storytellers. His writing captures the charm of small towns, the quiet beauty of the hills, and the simple joys of childhood. His stories often feature children, animals, and nature, making them gentle and timeless. He has a knack for turning everyday events into magical adventures, and his easy, flowing language is perfect for early readers.
Some great picks include: The Blue Umbrella, Rusty the Boy from the Hills, Grandfather’s Private Zoo
2. Sudha Murty
Age group: 7+
Known for her generosity and down-to-earth wisdom, Sudha Murty writes stories that reflect real life in India, its people, values, and traditions. Her tales often draw from Indian folklore, her own childhood, and the experiences of people she’s met. What makes her books special is how she weaves simple morals into engaging stories without preaching. Her language is easy to follow, and her characters are relatable and inspiring.
We recommend: Grandma’s Bag of Stories, The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories, The Gopi Diaries (great for animal lovers)
3. Arundhati Venkatesh
Age group: 6–9
Arundhati brings a sense of fun and mischief into everything she writes. Her books are full of food-loving kids, quirky adventures, and magical elements hidden in the everyday. The 'Petu Pumpkin' series, for instance, follows a group of kids and their endlessly hungry friend. Her stories are fast-paced, humorous, and easy to relate to for early readers.
Titles to start with: Bookasura: The Adventures of Bala and the Book-Eating Monster, Petu Pumpkin Tiffin Thief, Petu Pumpkin Tooth Troubles
4. Shabnam Minwalla
Age group: 9–13
Shabnam Minwalla blends mystery, magic, and Mumbai in her middle-grade books. Her characters are smart, curious, and fun. Whether it’s solving neighbourhood puzzles or navigating school drama, her books are full of energy and excitement. Perfect for kids who love a little fantasy mixed with real life.
We Recommend: The Six Spellmakers of Dorabji Street, Nimmi’s Spectabulous Schooldays, The Shy Supergirl
5. Paro Anand
Age group: 10+
Paro Anand’s books dig deeper into the emotional world of children and teenagers. She doesn’t shy away from tough topics: identity, bullying, mental health, and growing up in a complicated world. But she writes with empathy and honesty, making her stories comforting and empowering. Her characters often come from diverse backgrounds and face real-life issues, making her books ideal for older kids starting to ask bigger questions.
Books to try: Wild Child and Other Stories, The Other: Stories of Difference, Nomad’s Land
6. Natasha Sharma
Age group: 5–10
If your child loves to laugh, Natasha Sharma’s books are a treat. She’s known for her wild imagination and sense of humour, often taking historical or everyday scenarios and giving them a hilarious twist. Her 'History Mystery' series introduces Indian rulers in a way kids will never forget... with fart jokes and slapstick humour. She’s also written picture books that are perfect for younger readers.
Don’t miss: Rooster Raga, Kaka and Munni, Icky, Yucky, Mucky!
7. Devdutt Pattanaik
Age group: 8+
A modern mythologist, Devdutt Pattanaik brings India’s epics and stories to life in a way that is fun and easy to understand. He writes about gods, goddesses, and ancient heroes while encouraging kids to think about what these stories mean today. His illustrations and simple language make complex tales like the Ramayana and Mahabharata approachable for kids.
Books For Kids: Pashu: Animal Tales from Hindu Mythology, The Girl Who Chose: A New Way of Narrating the Ramayana, The Boys Who Fought: The Mahabharata for Children
8. Nandini Nayar
Age group: 5–8
Nandini Nayar has a knack for turning everyday Indian life into delightful stories. Her books feature themes like markets, food, festivals, and family... things every Indian child can connect with. She has written more than 50 books, including picture books, early readers, and chapter books. Her work makes great beginner reading for kids just getting used to words and sentences.
Check out: What Did You See?; The House of Fourteen Cats, Pranav’s Picture
