ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Children's Book Week 2025: Indian Writers Who’ll Make Your Kids Fall In Love With Reading

Children’s Book Week is upon us, and what a scrumptious time it is to curl up with a biscuit in one hand and a book in the other. If you listen closely, you can almost hear the rustling of pages and the giggling of curious young minds getting lost in fantastical adventures. Not just any adventures. Indian ones, brimming with tamarind-sour secrets, mango-yellow summers, and friends as unforgettable as your first day at school.

Getting kids into reading isn’t always easy, especially when phones and screens are competing for their attention. But one of the best ways to spark a love for reading is by giving kids books they can actually see themselves in. Stories set in familiar places, characters who eat the same food, celebrate the same festivals, and talk like they do.

Thankfully, India has some amazing children’s book authors who write fun, relatable, and meaningful stories for kids of all ages. Here are some names parents should know:

1. Ruskin Bond

Age group: 6+

Ruskin Bond is one of India’s most beloved storytellers. His writing captures the charm of small towns, the quiet beauty of the hills, and the simple joys of childhood. His stories often feature children, animals, and nature, making them gentle and timeless. He has a knack for turning everyday events into magical adventures, and his easy, flowing language is perfect for early readers.

Some great picks include: The Blue Umbrella, Rusty the Boy from the Hills, Grandfather’s Private Zoo

2. Sudha Murty

Age group: 7+

Known for her generosity and down-to-earth wisdom, Sudha Murty writes stories that reflect real life in India, its people, values, and traditions. Her tales often draw from Indian folklore, her own childhood, and the experiences of people she’s met. What makes her books special is how she weaves simple morals into engaging stories without preaching. Her language is easy to follow, and her characters are relatable and inspiring.

We recommend: Grandma’s Bag of Stories, The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories, The Gopi Diaries (great for animal lovers)

3. Arundhati Venkatesh

Age group: 6–9

Arundhati brings a sense of fun and mischief into everything she writes. Her books are full of food-loving kids, quirky adventures, and magical elements hidden in the everyday. The 'Petu Pumpkin' series, for instance, follows a group of kids and their endlessly hungry friend. Her stories are fast-paced, humorous, and easy to relate to for early readers.

Titles to start with: Bookasura: The Adventures of Bala and the Book-Eating Monster, Petu Pumpkin Tiffin Thief, Petu Pumpkin Tooth Troubles