Chhattisgarh CM, Ministers, MLAs On Way To Prayagraj To Take Holy Dip During Maha Kumbh Mela

"Our ministers, Assembly Speaker, Governor, MPs and MLAs are going to Prayagraj to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam. I am thankful to UP CM for inviting us. Chhattisgarh pavilion has been set up at the Maha Kumbh Mela ground, where free arrangement for accommodation and food have been made for the devotees of the state." Sai said adding that they will pray for the happiness, prosperity and welfare of the state.

Prior to his departure from Swami Vivekananda Airport, Sai thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for inviting them to the Maha Kumbh.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs left for Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Raman Singh said that leaders of all parties, including the Opposition, are on way to Prayagraj. "The blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Ganga are always on Chhattisgarh and it is due to their blessings that the state enjoys wealth and grains," he said.

Singh said that only those who are lucky get a chance to take a dip in the Maha Kumbh Mela that comes once in every 144 years.

CM will reach Chhattisgarh pavilion in Prayagraj this afternoon and take stock of the arrangements made by the state government for the devotees of this state along with interacting with the visitors.

For the convenience of the devotees of Chhattisgarh participating at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the state government has set up a special service centre 'Chhattisgarh Pavilion', where free food and accommodation are available. So far, more than 25,000 devotees have stayed in this pavilion.

On Wednesday, CM's secretary P. Dayanand reached Maha Kumbh Mela ground and visited Chhattisgarh pavilion. He supervised the facilities that are being provided to the devotees there.

After taking holy dip, Sai will leave Prayagraj and is scheduled to reach Raipur airport at around 6:05 pm. The CM has been constantly encouraging devotees to go to the Maha Kumbh Mela and also informing them about the arrangements that have been made for them.