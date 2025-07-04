ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Brought Modern Indian Elegance To His Debut At The Cannes Lions 2025

MasterChef-cum-culinary-heartthrob Ranveer Brar made his red carpet debut at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025, and the French Riviera is still recovering.

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 in France
Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar at iconic steps of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 in France (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

Ranveer Brar walked the carpet for a special creators' meet in France, and called it “magical.” He was there for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025. “They said Cannes is magical… turns out, it really is!” he posted on social media, probably while sipping something sparkly. Naturally, he showed up Ranveer Brar style.

Now, if you’re wondering what a chef is doing at a festival for advertising and tech, welcome to 2025. These days, being a chef means being a walking brand, a lifestyle guru, and a part-time philosopher with an Instagram filter. And Ranveer is all of the above, and then some. With shows like Ranveer's Cafe, The Great Indian Rasoi and Station Master’s Tiffin, plus several restaurants, cookbooks, and a digital fandom, he’s pretty much the masala-dusted Elon Musk of the food world... minus the Twitter drama.

Ranveer wasn’t just at Cannes to pose; he was there to represent how chefs are now content creators, storytellers, and aesthetic disruptors. Food, media, and tech are having a throuple moment, and Ranveer Brar is their charismatic love child.

Brar in resort wear
Brar in resort wear (ETV Bharat)

Ranveer Brar at Cannes 2025 effortlessly blending resort flair with subtle Indian embroidery. The coastal breeze meets curated elegance as he pairs a floral hand-detailed shirt with classic navy trousers channeling on the shores.

Ranveer Brar on the red carpet
Ranveer Brar on the red carpet (ETV Bharat)

Ranveer Brar walks the iconic Cannes red carpet in a striking teal and white ensemble featuring deconstructed tailoring and cityscape motifs. A bold and breezy look that merges global swagger with Indian soul.

At the French Riviera
At the French Riviera (ETV Bharat)

Ranveer Brar captures the artistic spirit of Cannes that mirrors the Riviera sunset. The tailored yet flowy silhouette paired with an abstract scarf drape speaks of storytelling beyond the plate.

Outside the Carlton
Outside the Carlton (ETV Bharat)

Ranveer Brar channels understated royalty by stepping out in a contemporary dhoti-pant set with a sheer hand embroidered overlay. Set against the grandeur of Hotel Carlton, his look echoes Indian heritage through a modern lens.

While the rest of us are still Googling “how to boil an egg,” Chef Brar is out here redefining what it means to wear feathers on your shoulders and not be part of a circus act.

Bon appétit, Cannes. You’ve been Brar’d.

