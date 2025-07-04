ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Brought Modern Indian Elegance To His Debut At The Cannes Lions 2025

Ranveer Brar walked the carpet for a special creators' meet in France, and called it “magical.” He was there for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025. “They said Cannes is magical… turns out, it really is!” he posted on social media, probably while sipping something sparkly. Naturally, he showed up Ranveer Brar style.

Now, if you’re wondering what a chef is doing at a festival for advertising and tech, welcome to 2025. These days, being a chef means being a walking brand, a lifestyle guru, and a part-time philosopher with an Instagram filter. And Ranveer is all of the above, and then some. With shows like Ranveer's Cafe, The Great Indian Rasoi and Station Master’s Tiffin, plus several restaurants, cookbooks, and a digital fandom, he’s pretty much the masala-dusted Elon Musk of the food world... minus the Twitter drama.

Ranveer wasn’t just at Cannes to pose; he was there to represent how chefs are now content creators, storytellers, and aesthetic disruptors. Food, media, and tech are having a throuple moment, and Ranveer Brar is their charismatic love child.

Brar in resort wear (ETV Bharat)

Ranveer Brar at Cannes 2025 effortlessly blending resort flair with subtle Indian embroidery. The coastal breeze meets curated elegance as he pairs a floral hand-detailed shirt with classic navy trousers channeling on the shores.