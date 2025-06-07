ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Of Namak Shamak Fame: 'I Am The OG Chef Of All Food Jingles In The Country'

The chef is seen in celebrity cooking show Laughter Chefs 2 where six celebrity couples showcase their unique dynamics in a kitchen setting.

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST

We all know that fun of singing Namak Shamak jingle while cooking and feeling that thrill of being our home chef. Celebrated Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi literally invented this word, which became household chant. Now, the chef is seen in celebrity cooking show Laughter Chefs 2. The show features six celebrity couples showcase their unique dynamics in a kitchen setting.

While it is hard for any show to become a hit on TV, Laughter Chef has made it to the season 2 with nothing but laughter and fun, and of course, no drama. What sets Laughter Chefs apart is its unscripted, on-the-spot fun moments.

“The most important thing about Laughter Chefs is that the laughter is natural. Whatever we do on the set, it’s all spontaneous. There’s no fixed script; we just enjoy ourselves and do what we like. That natural fun is what people get to see on-screen. And I feel in today’s world, people really connect with and enjoy things that are real and natural. That’s probably why our show has become such a superhit," says Sokhi, who is thrilled to have been part of the reality cookery show that has completed a year. "We knew it will be a successful show. Everyone brings positive energy," expresses the chef, who became household name after his show The Funjabi Tadka (TFT).

Chaotic Culinary Surprises

Ask him about the most unforgettable moment on set, he recalls, "When Karan Kundra opened the pressure cooker whistle without thinking twice. He just picked up the hot cooker and removed the whistle. We were all so confused about what just happened!” He further reminisces a fun story of Samarth and Abhishek when they placed a glass bowl on the gas which exploded on the set. "It was hilarious. It was super funny and also surprising," the chef shares.

He says when it comes to comic moments, Krushna (Abhishek) is amazing. "He does such funny things, and his acts are full of humor. Even Sudesh's (Lahiri) acts are extremely funny. Honestly, every moment on set is full of fun and madness. All the craziness is so interesting, and there are always new, unexpected things happening. What’s even more fun is that when we finally make a dish, many of us say, ‘We never thought it would turn out like this!’ and that’s when we realise how easy it actually is to cook some things," muses the chef.

The OG Chef of Jingles

While the show has also received high TRP and audience response for its laughter and fun moments, Sokhi calls himself the OG chef of all food jingles in the country. "Ever since I started doing food shows on television, I have always used some special catchphrases in each show — phrases that really stayed in people’s minds including Namak Shamak," expresses the chef of Turban Tadka show. "Even today people still recognise me by that line," shares the chef.

Later, Sokhi also hosted a show called Desh ka Swad, Grand Rang Rasoi where his catchphrase Masala Rani became famous among culinary enthusiasts. On Laughter Chefs, his catch phase is Zuban ki ho gayi Balle Balle', which again has become quite popular among his audiences. "All these shows had funny and memorable moments, especially from the time of Turban Tadka, where I mixed cooking with light-hearted comedy. That’s something people really loved,” he insists.

For Chef Sokhi, the goal is to make cooking accessible and enjoyable for everyone. “I have always tried to simplify cooking so that everyone watching can easily cook at home and enjoy the show with fun," he says in conclusion.

