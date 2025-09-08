ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Bestselling Books By Beloved Celebrity Chefs That Will Make You Fall Harder for Food This Chef Appreciation Week

Food isn’t always pretty. It’s messy, it’s chaotic, it’s about working hard, making mistakes, and learning from them. But when it’s good, it’s a little bit of magic: a perfect bite that takes you somewhere else entirely. Chef Appreciation Week 2025 (September 7 through September 13, 2025) is that rare chance to tip a hat and acknowledge the cooks who make it all happen. Whether Michelin-starred or modestly homegrown, chefs are the unsung alchemists of our time, turning the ordinary into the sublime.

Here’s a list of books that’ll take you behind the scenes and remind you why food matters, written by chefs who know exactly what they’re talking about.

1. No Reservations by Anthony Bourdain

No Reservations is rockstar globe-trotting chef Anthony Bourdain's blood, sweat, and tears. But more than that, it’s a brutal love letter to the world’s kitchens: the dingy, the celebrated, the forgotten. The late chef takes you to far corners, where the food is rough, authentic, and human. If you want to understand that eating well is about experience, culture, and guts, not just pristine plating, this is your ticket.

2. Kitchen Secrets by Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor is one of the earliest celebrity chefs in India, and the first chef to have a fan following on television. Kitchen Secrets is a set of 5 books with traditional Indian cooking techniques every home chef should know. This masterchef doesn't believe in gatekeeping secrets of culinary greatness.